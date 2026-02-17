Max Verstappen Reflects: His Toughest F1 Season & Advice for His Younger Self (2026)

Max Verstappen recently opened up about the most challenging period of his Formula 1 career, and it’s a story that will surprise even his biggest fans. Imagine being at the top of your game, yet feeling like everything is falling apart—that’s exactly what Verstappen experienced during the 2018 season. But here’s where it gets controversial: while many would blame external factors, Verstappen points the finger squarely at himself, revealing a raw vulnerability that’s rare in the high-stakes world of F1.

The Dutch racing prodigy, who burst onto the scene at just 17 years old with Toro Rosso in 2015, quickly rose to stardom. By 2016, he was promoted to Red Bull Racing and made history by winning on his debut in Barcelona. Yet, despite scoring two more victories in 2017, the 2018 season started on a rocky note. And this is the part most people miss: Verstappen was involved in incidents during the first six Grands Prix, including a high-profile collision with teammate Daniel Ricciardo in Azerbaijan. It was a period of self-doubt and frustration, where every mistake seemed to compound into a ‘negative spiral.’

However, the turning point came in Montreal, where Verstappen topped all three practice sessions and secured a third-place finish. ‘That’s really where it clicked,’ he admitted during an appearance on Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast. But what’s truly fascinating is his perspective on failure. When asked what advice he’d give his younger self, Verstappen’s response was both bold and counterintuitive: ‘Nothing.’ He believes that making mistakes and enduring tough times are essential for growth, even if it means repeating errors. Is he right, or is this a risky mindset in a sport where precision is everything?

Verstappen’s journey highlights a universal truth: learning often comes from failure, not perfection. Yet, in a world that glorifies flawless performance, his stance is refreshingly honest—and undeniably controversial. What do you think? Would you rather avoid mistakes altogether, or embrace them as stepping stones to success? Let’s spark a debate in the comments!