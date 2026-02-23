Max Verstappen Drives a Supercar! Bathurst in His Future? (2026)

Max Verstappen has recently taken a thrilling step into the world of racing cars outside of Formula 1—a first drive in a Supercar. This revelation is especially captivating because it hints at Verstappen’s interest in exploring diverse racing disciplines beyond his established F1 career. While many might assume such a high-profile driver would jump into well-known series like NASCAR or IndyCar, Verstappen clarified in a casual Red Bull Racing social media video that he currently has no plans to pursue those paths.

But here's where it gets controversial and intriguing—Verstappen did mention an interest in trying out a Hypercar from the World Endurance Championship, particularly aiming for the prestigious 24 Hours of Spa, which is a grueling endurance race showcasing some of the most advanced prototypes and GT cars in the world. Additionally, he expressed curiosity about participating in non-competitive rallying, a discipline vastly different from circuit racing, and of course, his recent experience in Supercars, which has a passionate following especially in Australia.

See Also
F1 Team Bosses Rank Top 10 Drivers of 2025 Season - Full Breakdown & AnalysisJack Miller EXPLAINS: How Michelin Tyre SWUNG MotoGP Towards V4 Engines!The Ground Effect Era: How F1 Teams Pushed the LimitsAlex Marquez: MotoGP Runner-up & His Journey to Success

“I mean I drove it last week,” Verstappen shared about his Supercar experience. “It was a lot of fun. Maybe Bathurst.” This comment hints at a possible future appearance at Mount Panorama, the famous and challenging race track known for its demanding layout and iconic status among motorsport enthusiasts.

See Also
Francesco Bagnaia's MotoGP Struggles: The Impact of Lean Angle Braking

Verstappen's interaction with Supercars isn’t entirely new. In fact, he’s previously had close encounters with this category of racing machinery in 2017 and 2019 at Albert Park, thanks to Red Bull’s connections with the Australian team Triple Eight. On at least one occasion, he even experienced a passenger lap driven by the renowned Jamie Whincup, who is celebrated as one of the most successful drivers in the history of the Australian Supercars Championship.

Meanwhile, Triple Eight’s strategic move to switch allegiances from Holden to Ford for the 2026 season arrives at a particularly timely moment. This transition coincides with Ford’s renewed involvement in Red Bull’s F1 powertrain program, creating an intriguing cross-pollination of racing collaborations.

Looking ahead, Ford Racing is preparing to launch its season in the United States this week, where the manufacturer owns an iconic Gen3 Mustang Supercar once driven by Dick Johnson. This development hints at deeper ties between the American and Australian racing scenes, perhaps indicating new avenues for Verstappen’s motorsport exploration and fan engagement.

And this is the part most people miss—this crossover of interests showcases how modern drivers like Verstappen are constantly seeking new challenges and experiences across different racing genres. Do you think high-profile F1 champions should diversify their careers like this? Or do some believe sticking to their main discipline is best? Share your thoughts in the comments—your opinion might challenge or confirm the evolving nature of racing today.

Max Verstappen Drives a Supercar! Bathurst in His Future? (2026)

References

Top Articles
The Impact of Tour de France's Paywall: A Blow to British Cycling's Future?
Iran-US Talks: A New Chapter in Diplomacy
Lunar Gateway: Is it Worth the Cost? Exploring the Future of Space Exploration
Latest Posts
Barnsley: UK's First Tech Town - Revolutionizing with AI
Bongbong Marcos on SALN Access: Balancing Transparency and Executive Powers
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5994

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.