Max Jorgensen Stays Loyal to Rugby Australia: Why NRL Was Never an Option (2026)

Max Jorgensen's decision to stay in rugby shocks the sports world!

In a surprising turn of events, Australian rugby star Max Jorgensen has committed to a historic five-year contract with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs, turning down potential offers from the NRL and other leagues. This revelation comes as a surprise to many, considering the 21-year-old's previous interest in exploring other options.

But here's the twist: Despite being pursued by the Roosters in the past, Jorgensen's heart remained firmly in rugby. He instructed his agent to secure a deal that would keep him with the Wallabies and Waratahs, and Rugby Australia delivered with a rare multi-million-dollar contract, including sabbatical seasons overseas in 2028 and 2030.

Jorgensen expressed his joy, stating, 'I want to stay. This is where my heart lies.' He further emphasized his commitment to the sport and his desire to be a part of the Wallabies' rebuild, aiming to become the number one team in the world. But is this a wise decision for a young athlete's career?

The length of the contract, covering the next two Rugby World Cups, is noteworthy. Jorgensen, with only 20 caps for the Wallabies, has secured a deal equal to the longest ever offered by Rugby Australia, matching the likes of Michael Hooper and Lote Tuqiri. This raises questions about the long-term implications for both the player and the sport.

And here's where it gets intriguing: Jorgensen's decision to seek counsel from teammate Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii showcases his maturity and desire for diverse perspectives. This approach could be a game-changer for young athletes making crucial career decisions.

The contract also opens doors for Jorgensen to experience overseas rugby and potentially earn significant sums in Japan or Europe. Additionally, the 2028 LA Olympics dream remains alive, adding another layer of excitement to his journey.

As Jorgensen's story unfolds, one can't help but wonder: Is this the start of a new trend in athlete retention, or a unique case? Will Jorgensen's loyalty pay off in the long run? Share your thoughts below!