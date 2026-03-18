Max Holloway on UFC Fighter Pay: Stand Together for Better Compensation (2026)

Max Holloway, a prominent UFC fighter, is advocating for unity among his peers in the pursuit of better compensation. In a recent interview, Holloway highlighted a pivotal moment in 2021 when Jon Jones, a legendary fighter, sought a substantial $10 million for a fight against Francis Ngannou. However, the UFC's initial response was a resounding 'no.' This incident underscores the power of collective action and the importance of fighters standing together to negotiate fairer deals. Holloway emphasizes that individual fighters should not be left to negotiate alone, but rather, they should collectively advocate for their rights. He believes that if one fighter is fighting for $10 million, the base pay for others could also increase. Holloway's call to action comes as he prepares to defend his BMF title against Charles Oliveira in the upcoming UFC 326 event. This event, streaming on Paramount+, serves as a reminder of the growing importance of fighter solidarity in the UFC.

Max Holloway on UFC Fighter Pay: Stand Together for Better Compensation (2026)

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