Max Clark, the Detroit Tigers' top prospect, recently went viral for his unfiltered reaction to a blazing 102 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates' Seth Hernandez. This incident highlights the intense competition and high expectations within Major League Baseball (MLB).
Max Clark's Shocking Reaction to Seth Hernandez's 102 MPH Fastball! | MLB Prospects Clash (2026)
References
- https://nypost.com/2026/03/28/sports/widow-of-phillies-broadcaster-harry-kalas-incensed-over-team-rebranding-bar/
- https://www.vivaelbirdos.com/st-louis-cardinals-discussion/68517/game-discussion-for-st-louis-cardinals-vs-springfield-cardinals
- https://www.mlb.com/news/paul-skenes-5-runs-in-first-inning-to-mets-on-opening-day
- https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/columnist/bob-nightengale/2026/03/28/dodgers-dream-world-series-three-peat-ring-ceremony/89361618007/
- https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tigers-top-prospect-goes-viral-unfiltered-reaction-pirates-seth-hernandezs-102-mph-heater
- https://www.mlb.com/news/george-springer-ernie-clement-attend-maple-leafs-game
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