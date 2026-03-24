Mavs' 10-Game Losing Streak: A Look Back at the Franchise's Darkest Hours (2026)

The Dallas Mavericks are enduring a painful chapter in their history, one that hasn't been witnessed since the days before the iconic Dirk and Mark Cuban era.

A Losing Streak to Remember

With their recent defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavs have now lost 10 games in a row, a dismal record not seen since the 1997-98 season. This losing streak is a stark reminder of the challenges the team is currently facing, especially without their star rookie, Cooper Flagg, who is still recovering from a left foot sprain.

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The absence of Flagg was keenly felt on the court, as the Mavs lacked a focal point in their offense. Despite seven players contributing between 11 and 18 points, none could match the brilliance of Minnesota's All-Star, Anthony Edwards, who scored an impressive 40 points, just days after being named MVP at the All-Star Game.

The Impact of Flagg's Absence

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The extent of Flagg's injury and his potential return remain uncertain. If he remains sidelined for another week or more, the Mavs could be looking at their longest losing streak in the last 30 years, surpassing the 15-game slide they experienced from December 1997 to January 1998.

A Look Back at History

The longest losing streak in franchise history occurred in late 1993, a staggering 20-game slide. While it's too early to write off this team completely, Mark Cuban's recent comments about embracing tanking (https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47956200/nba-embrace-tanking-improve-fan-experience) might suggest a different strategy for the Mavs.

What's Next for the Mavs?

The Mavs will aim to turn their fortunes around when they face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT, and the team will be hoping to put an end to this challenging streak.

And this is the part where things get interesting... With the team's recent struggles, do you think the Mavs should embrace a tanking strategy, or is there still hope for a turnaround? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Mavs' 10-Game Losing Streak: A Look Back at the Franchise's Darkest Hours (2026)

References

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