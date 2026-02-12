Mavericks vs Warriors NBA Highlights | Mavs Win 123-115 | Curry's 38 Points Not Enough (2026)

Imagine a basketball game where history is made, tempers flare, and a rookie defies all expectations—all in one night. That’s exactly what happened when the Dallas Mavericks faced the Golden State Warriors on January 22, 2026. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was Draymond Green’s flagrant foul the turning point, or did the Mavericks simply outplay the Warriors in the clutch? Let’s dive in.

In a thrilling matchup, Naji Marshall stole the spotlight, tying his season-highs with 30 points and nine assists. His performance propelled the Mavericks to a 123-115 victory, securing their season-best fourth consecutive win. Meanwhile, the Warriors dropped to 0-2 since Jimmy Butler’s devastating season-ending knee injury, leaving fans wondering if the team can recover without their star.

On the other side of the court, Stephen Curry made NBA history. With 38 points and an 8-of-15 performance from beyond the arc, Curry became the first player ever to attempt 10,000 three-pointers. And this is the part most people miss: Despite his record-breaking night, it wasn’t enough to secure the win for Golden State. Curry now stands at 4,222 made threes out of 10,007 attempts—a testament to his unparalleled shooting legacy.

Rookie Cooper Flagg was another standout, defying expectations in just his second game back from a sprained ankle. Initially slated for 20-25 minutes, Flagg dominated with 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 30 minutes. His performance raises the question: Is Flagg the future superstar Dallas has been waiting for?

The Mavericks’ depth was on full display, with Max Christie and Brandon Williams each contributing 21 and 19 points, respectively. Dwight Powell added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Klay Thompson—facing his former team—chipped in six points on two first-half threes.

The game’s turning point came midway through the fourth quarter. With the Warriors up by one, Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul, sparking a heated argument with officials. Less than a minute later, another foul by Green was reviewed but not deemed flagrant. Green’s frustration boiled over as he headed to the bench, and the Mavericks capitalized with an 11-0 run. Green eventually fouled out with 3:50 remaining, leaving the Warriors scrambling.

Adding to Golden State’s woes, Jonathan Kuminga exited in the first half with left knee soreness after an awkward landing. It was just his second game back after falling out of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation, and Butler’s injury had given him a second chance. Now, his status moving forward is uncertain.

Looking ahead, the Warriors face a tough back-to-back, starting with a game in Minnesota on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Mavericks host the Lakers, with Luka Doncic facing his former team. Will the Mavericks continue their winning streak, or will the Lakers spoil the party?

