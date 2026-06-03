Mavericks vs Bucks Postponed: D-FW Winter Storm Halts NBA Game - Full Story (2026)

Winter Storm Upends NBA Schedule: Mavericks-Bucks Game Postponed

January 25, 2026 | Updated 2:24 p.m. CST | 3 min. read

The Dallas Mavericks had little time to dwell on their heartbreaking fourth-quarter collapse against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. Instead, they faced an even more immediate challenge: a race against time and the elements to reach Milwaukee for their scheduled Sunday game against the Bucks. But here's where it gets tricky—Mother Nature had other plans.

As the Mavericks arrived at Dallas Love Field, the severity of the winter storm sweeping through the D-FW area became painfully clear. With freezing rain, sleet, and snow creating hazardous travel conditions, the team made the tough call to turn back, prioritizing safety over the game. And this is the part most people miss—while the postponement was inevitable, it raises questions about how the NBA handles weather-related disruptions in an already packed schedule.

The NBA officially confirmed the postponement, citing the Mavericks’ inability to leave Dallas due to the treacherous weather. However, the league has yet to announce a rescheduled date. Speculation points to February 19 as a likely candidate, which falls just before the Mavericks’ return from the All-Star break. Alternatively, a quick makeup game on Monday night is possible, but that hinges on the team’s ability to fly out of Dallas later today—a big if given the ongoing storm.

Controversial Question: Should the NBA Build More Flexibility into Its Schedule for Weather-Related Disruptions?

Dallas was pummeled by a winter storm on Saturday night, with a dangerous mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Additional snowfall on Sunday further complicated travel plans, leaving the Mavericks grounded. Coach Jason Kidd had foreshadowed this possibility earlier in the week, noting that the league would need to make tough decisions as the weather worsened.

Center Daniel Gafford expressed his hopes during a postgame interview on Saturday, saying, “I just hope and pray we make it before the storm hits.” His optimism, however, couldn’t overcome the realities of the situation.

This postponement isn’t just about one missed game—it’s part of a larger conversation about how the NBA manages its schedule in the face of unpredictable weather. Should the league allocate more buffer days? Or is it fair to expect teams to adapt on the fly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

For now, Mavericks fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team back in action. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Follow @MikeACurtis2 on Twitter/X for the latest Mavericks news.

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For more Mavericks coverage, visit The Dallas Morning News.

About the Author: Mike is the Mavericks Beat Writer for The Dallas Morning News. Prior to joining the DMN, he covered the Detroit Pistons for The Detroit News. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in Media and Communication from Middle Tennessee State University.

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