Mavericks' Rookie Cooper Flagg's Ankle Injury: What Happened and How It Impacts the Team (2026)

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Dallas Mavericks' rising star Cooper Flagg was forced to sit out the second half of a crucial game against the Denver Nuggets after suffering a sprained ankle, ultimately leading to a 118-109 defeat. But here's where it gets even more concerning: this isn't the first time Flagg has dealt with ankle issues this season, and it raises questions about the long-term impact on his promising career.

During Wednesday night's matchup, the 19-year-old phenom, who was drafted as the No. 1 pick, sustained the injury while defending against Peyton Watson with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter. After limping to the bench and briefly returning before halftime, Flagg was noticeably absent from the court when the second half began. The announcement soon followed that he would not be returning to the game.

Interestingly, Flagg had injured the same ankle just two nights prior during a game against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the setback, he managed to return to the court and deliver an impressive 27-point performance, leading the Mavericks to a 113-105 victory. And this is the part most people miss: the frequency of these injuries could be a cause for concern, especially for a player with such high expectations.

Coach Jason Kidd revealed that Flagg had stepped on someone's foot, exacerbating the previous twist to his ankle. When asked about Flagg's availability for the upcoming back-to-back game against Utah, Kidd remained uncertain. The situation is further complicated by the absence of center Daniel Gafford, who also suffered a right ankle sprain during the game against Denver.

As a Rookie of the Year contender, Flagg has been a standout performer, averaging 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. His 40th game with the Mavericks marked a significant milestone, surpassing the number of games he played during his only season at Duke, where he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four and earned the title of AP Men's Player of the Year.

The Mavericks' injury woes don't end with Flagg and Gafford. The team is already without their top two frontcourt players, 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis and young center Dereck Lively II. Davis is expected to be sidelined for approximately six weeks due to ligament damage in his left hand, while Lively is out for the season following foot surgery. Here's a bold statement: with so many key players on the bench, the Mavericks' playoff hopes may be hanging by a thread.

Kidd acknowledged the challenges, stating, 'This is a hard time for us. We have had a lot of injuries... We have been hurt since day one of training camp. This is the norm.' Despite the setbacks, he praised the team's resilience, saying, 'The character has been displayed in tough times of being down. But we keep fighting.'

Controversial question: Is the Mavericks' training and medical staff doing enough to prevent these recurring injuries, or is it simply a matter of bad luck? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. As the team navigates this difficult period, one thing is clear: their ability to persevere in the face of adversity will be the ultimate test of their championship mettle.