Maura Higgins' Hollywood Journey: From Love Island to Disney Dreams (2026)

Maura Higgins, the Irish reality TV star, is making waves in the US after her appearance on The Traitors USA. Her success has opened doors for a potential Disney project, according to sources. This is a significant development for Higgins, who rose to fame in the UK through her participation in Love Island in 2019. However, her acting career is also gaining traction, with her movie debut in The Spin, released in Irish cinemas last month.

Higgins' rise to prominence in the US is particularly notable, given her initial recognition in the UK. Her performance on The Traitors USA, where she was betrayed by her co-star Rob Rausch, has been described as 'iconic' by US viewers. The moment when she realized she had been betrayed left a lasting impression, with her initial disbelief and subsequent emotional reaction resonating with audiences.

The potential Disney project is a significant opportunity for Higgins, as it would mark a major step in her international career. The insider's statement that 'Everyone – including Maura – is stunned at how well her career in the US is going' highlights the unexpected nature of her success. This success is further bolstered by rumors that she is being considered for the lead role in The Bachelorette, a prominent US reality show.

Higgins' ability to connect with audiences, as evidenced by her emotional response to being betrayed on The Traitors, is a key factor in her rising popularity. Her genuine reactions and relatable personality have likely contributed to her growing fan base in the US. The fact that she is now in talks with Disney and being considered for a major US reality show is a testament to her talent and charisma.

However, the sudden shift in her career trajectory also raises questions about the sustainability of her success. The insider's comment that 'This is just the beginning' suggests that Higgins' international career is still in its early stages. It remains to be seen whether she can maintain her momentum and continue to build upon her success in the US.

In conclusion, Maura Higgins' rise to fame in the US is a fascinating development in the world of reality TV. Her potential Disney project and consideration for The Bachelorette are significant milestones, but the sustainability of her success remains to be seen. Higgins' ability to connect with audiences and her talent for acting and reality TV will likely play a crucial role in her future endeavors.