Matthew Stafford's Playoff Redemption Against the Panthers (2026)

The Rams' quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is determined to learn from his mistakes and ensure history doesn't repeat itself. In a bold admission, Stafford takes full responsibility for the Rams' loss to the Panthers, attributing it to his own errors.

Heading into Week 13, Stafford had an impressive record with only two interceptions all season. However, the Panthers game saw him throw two interceptions and lose a fumble, leading to a narrow defeat for the Rams.

As the Rams prepare for their playoff rematch with the Panthers, Stafford is focused on one key objective: keeping the ball secure.

"I'd rather not gift-wrap the ball for their team again," Stafford said, reflecting on the previous encounter. "We moved the ball well and executed some great plays, but those turnovers were costly."

Stafford emphasizes the need to treat the upcoming playoff game as a fresh start, noting that both teams have evolved since their last meeting.

"We've grown as a team since then, and the Panthers are healthier now, especially with Jaycee Horn back in the lineup. He's an All-Pro caliber player, and their defense is as formidable as any we've faced this season."

The challenge for Stafford is clear: avoid another upset in Carolina and keep the Panthers' defense at bay.

But here's the controversial part: should Stafford's performance in the regular season game be a cause for concern, or is it a blip on an otherwise impressive record? And with the Panthers' defense bolstered by Horn's return, can the Rams' offense rise to the challenge?

