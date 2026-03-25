Matthew Revis: Yorkshire All-Rounder Signs Extension to 2028 | Rising Star & Lions Call-Up (2026)

Here’s a story that will make any cricket fan smile: Yorkshire’s rising star, Matthew Revis, has just pledged his future to the club until 2028, cementing his role as a key all-rounder for the White Rose. But here’s where it gets even more exciting—Revis isn’t just staying; he’s thriving. Since his debut in 2019, the 24-year-old right-handed batter has been nothing short of sensational, racking up 38 first-class games with five centuries and an impressive average of 41.47. And this is the part most people miss: he achieved the rare feat of scoring centuries in three consecutive Championship matches last year—a testament to his consistency and talent.

But Revis isn’t just a batter; he’s a genuine all-rounder. With 46 first-class wickets at an average of 46.36, including a best of 5-50, he’s proven his worth with the ball too. His recent stint with the England Lions in Australia and his inclusion in the Lions’ white-ball squad for the upcoming matches against Pakistan Shaheens in the UAE highlight his growing international potential.

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In his own words, Revis shared, ‘Yorkshire means everything to me, so to be given this opportunity to sign my new contract is a special moment. I’m improving every day, developing my game in a variety of ways, and I feel ready to attack these next few years.’

See Also
England vs West Indies LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights

But here’s the controversial question: Can Revis become Yorkshire’s next great all-rounder, or will the pressure of expectations weigh him down? His talent is undeniable, but the path to greatness is rarely straightforward. What do you think? Is Revis destined for stardom, or is there a risk of him falling short of the hype? Let’s discuss in the comments!

Matthew Revis: Yorkshire All-Rounder Signs Extension to 2028 | Rising Star & Lions Call-Up (2026)

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