Matthew Perry's Personal Items Up for Auction: Friends Scripts, Awards, and More! (2026)

Matthew Perry's personal items and scripts from the iconic TV show Friends are set to be auctioned off, offering fans a unique glimpse into the actor's life and legacy. This auction, a collaboration between Heritage Auctions and the Matthew Perry Foundation, is a poignant way to celebrate Perry's impact on popular culture while also advancing his mission to combat addiction stigma. The auction, set to take place online and in person in Dallas on June 5, will feature a diverse range of items, including scripts, artwork, and personal mementos, all with a charitable purpose.

The proceeds from the auction will support the Matthew Perry Foundation's efforts to provide evidence-based care and resources for individuals struggling with addiction. The foundation's initiatives include the Matthew Perry Foundation Fellowship in Addiction Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, Healing Appalachia, a recovery-focused music festival, and grassroots recovery grants for frontline organizations. These efforts aim to build a future free from addiction stigma, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need to thrive.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the auction is the collection of Friends scripts. These scripts, signed by the entire cast, offer a behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and the collaborative process that made it a global phenomenon. The scripts include episodes like 'The One With Ross’s Tan,' 'The One Where Joey Speaks French,' and the two-part series finale, 'The Last One.' The presence of these scripts in the auction is a testament to Perry's dedication to his craft and his desire to share the creative process with his fans.

Additionally, the auction will feature Perry's SAG Award, presented to him in 1995 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a television comedy series. This award is a significant recognition of Perry's talent and impact on the entertainment industry. The inclusion of the SAG Award in the auction is a powerful symbol of Perry's enduring legacy and the industry's appreciation for his contributions.

The auction also showcases artwork from renowned artists like Banksy and Mel Bochner, adding a layer of artistic expression to the collection. These pieces not only reflect Perry's eclectic taste but also highlight the intersection of art and activism, as the proceeds from the artwork will also contribute to the foundation's charitable goals.

In my opinion, this auction is a remarkable opportunity for fans to connect with Matthew Perry's life and work on a deeper level. It allows people to own a piece of his legacy while also contributing to a cause that he held dear. The auction's focus on personal items and scripts from Friends is particularly fascinating, as it provides a window into the creative process and the relationships formed during the show's production. It's a reminder that Perry's impact extended far beyond the screen, and his dedication to helping others struggling with addiction is a testament to his character and humanity.

What makes this auction even more meaningful is the collaboration between Heritage Auctions and the Matthew Perry Foundation. By partnering with a reputable auction house, the foundation can reach a wider audience and maximize the impact of the auction. This strategic approach ensures that Perry's legacy will continue to inspire and support those in need. The auction's charitable nature also highlights the actor's commitment to using his platform for positive change, leaving a lasting impact on the world.

In conclusion, the Matthew Perry Estate Auction is a unique and impactful event that combines the world of entertainment with a noble cause. It offers fans a chance to own a piece of Friends history while also contributing to the Matthew Perry Foundation's mission. The auction's diverse collection of items, including scripts, artwork, and personal mementos, showcases Perry's talent, creativity, and dedication to helping others. As the auction approaches, fans and collectors alike will have the opportunity to celebrate Perry's life and work while also making a difference in the lives of those affected by addiction.