Matthew Knies' Knee Injury: A Look at His Struggles and the Impact on the Toronto Maple Leafs (2026)

Matthew Knies of the Maple Leafs opens up about the challenges of his injury: ‘It’s tough when you’re not feeling like yourself.’

CALGARY — It’s no secret that many players on the Maple Leafs are eagerly anticipating the Olympic break. The NHL has crammed an intense schedule into a short timeframe to accommodate the men’s hockey tournament, leading to the Leafs playing four additional games this season compared to their schedule in 2024-25.

This packed schedule means players have less opportunity to rest and recover from injuries. Among those looking forward to the upcoming break the most is Matthew Knies, who could certainly benefit from some downtime.

For a significant portion of this season, Knies has not been the same impactful player that fans witnessed during his impressive sophomore year, where he netted 29 goals. Typically known for his cheerful and laid-back demeanor around the team's locker room, this year has seen a noticeable shift in his mood. The ongoing discomfort from a lingering injury has clearly taken its toll. Away from the rink, he often communicates with a more serious tone, likely reflecting the frustration caused by his injury. On the ice, his usual physical dominance in challenging situations seems diminished.

“It’s frustrating,” Knies shared during a candid conversation with The Athletic. “A lot of what makes me a better player and allows me to be effective relies on my physical abilities, and I just don’t feel like I’m at a hundred percent right now. That’s what makes it tough: I can’t perform at my best.”

In a revealing moment, Knies disclosed that he is dealing with a knee injury that he sustained earlier this season, which sidelined him for three games in November. This injury explains why he sometimes appears to be moving gingerly or may not deliver body checks with the same intensity as before.

The current version of Matthew Knies is far from the dynamic rookie that both fans and the coaching staff fell in love with, nor is he the standout player from last season who made a case for a spot on the United States Olympic hockey team.

Knies is acutely aware of this shift. He recently entered the first year of a six-year contract extension worth $7,750,000 annually. His significant financial commitment has marked him as a vital asset for both the current lineup and the future of the organization. Discussions surrounding potential changes to the team following a disappointing season undoubtedly include Knies remaining in Toronto.

During October and November, Knies averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game and ranked third on the team in scoring, accumulating 26 points in 22 games. However, since sustaining his injury, his ice time has decreased significantly in December and January. In fact, his playing time against the Calgary Flames on Monday hit a low of 14:45 for the season.

The pressure for Knies to fulfill the expectations of his contract is intensifying, and much of this pressure comes from within himself.

“It’s really tough when you don’t feel like your true self,” Knies reflected.

Despite these challenges, Knies has shown progress in his playmaking ability. In just 53 games this season, he has already surpassed last year’s total of 29 assists, boasting 31 assists to date. Additionally, he’s on track to score 20 goals over an entire 82-game season. The team desperately needs him to bring his gritty, determined style of play closer to the net—something that has been hindered by his knee issues.

“This knee problem has been persistent for some time now,” Knies mentioned. “If I continue to play on it, it just gets aggravated.”

This ongoing irritation has consistently affected his performance and productivity. Consequently, Knies has lost his position on the top line, which is now occupied by Bobby McMann.

During the Leafs’ recent 4-2 victory over the Flames, there were numerous moments when Knies looked less than fully healthy. He missed a clear opportunity in front of Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, struggling to generate the same power in his shot as he did last season. Moreover, he seemed to lag behind during puck battles.

“I can contribute, and I try to make an impact, but clearly, it’s not at the level I aspire to reach,” Knies acknowledged. “Yet, I still feel that I’m making some positive contributions to the team.”

The Leafs require more than just a moderate performance from him, and Knies understands that all too well.

He is aware that rest is crucial for healing his knee injury, but finding that rest has proven difficult amidst a grueling schedule. January was particularly challenging for the Leafs, with 16 games crammed into just 31 days, allowing for only one instance of having more than one day off between contests. Not surprisingly, his output during January was the lowest it has been all season.

“This break will be incredibly beneficial for me because there hasn’t been much time between games for proper healing and care,” Knies remarked regarding his knee injury.

Knies plans to return to his family home in Arizona during the Olympic break, where he has scheduled treatment for his knee.

While the Leafs have improved in providing injury updates, there are still instances where specific details are withheld. When asked about the nature of Morgan Rielly’s injury that will keep him out for at least two upcoming games, head coach Craig Berube only disclosed that it pertains to an “upper body” issue.

In this context, Knies deserves recognition for being transparent about his injury and his aspirations to recover during the Olympic break.

Once Knies finally receives the much-needed rest, he believes that the version of himself adored by Leafs fans and heavily invested in by management will reemerge.

“Hopefully, when I return from the break,” Knies concluded, “this will all be behind me.”