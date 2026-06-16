Matthew Bourne's Award-Winning 'The Red Shoes' Comes to Liverpool Empire Theatre | February 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a theatrical experience like no other—Liverpool is about to host a blockbuster, award-winning show that has captivated audiences worldwide. But here's where it gets even more exciting: Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes is not just any production; it’s a double Olivier Award-winner that sold out before its world premiere in 2016. Yes, you read that right—sold out before it even began! And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just a dance show; it’s a powerful tale of obsession, passion, and one girl’s relentless dream to become the greatest dancer in the world.

Based on the timeless fairy tale and Academy Award-winning film, The Red Shoes follows the story of Victoria Page, a dancer torn between the two men who fuel her ambition. Choreographed by the legendary Matthew Bourne, this production has inspired generations of dancers and left audiences spellbound with its mesmerizing blend of dance, drama, and emotion. But here’s the controversial part: while some praise its emotional depth, others argue it’s too intense for casual theatergoers. What do you think? Is it a masterpiece or a bit too much?

After sweeping the 2017 Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Theatre Choreographer, the show returned for a national tour in 2019. Now, it’s finally gracing the Liverpool Empire Theatre from February 24 to February 28, 2026. This is your chance to see why it’s been called an ‘instant classic’ and a ‘personal love letter to a life in theatre and dance’ by Bourne himself.

In a heartfelt statement, Bourne shared, ‘The Red Shoes was the culmination of a 20-year ambition to bring Powell and Pressburger's iconic 1948 film to the stage. It’s also, in many ways, a tribute to the world of theatre and dance. The overwhelming response we received—both at home and internationally—was beyond anything we imagined.’ The production also earned accolades from the LA Critics Awards for its choreography and Lez Brotherston’s stunning set and costume design.

But here’s a thought-provoking question: In an age of digital entertainment, does a show like The Red Shoes still hold the same power to inspire? Let us know in the comments!

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness a production that’s been called a ‘landmark event’ for Bourne’s company, New Adventures. As Bourne himself invites, ‘It’s time to put on the red shoes, Vicky, and dance for us again.’ Will you be there?

For more details and to book your tickets, visit the Empire Theatre website. And while you’re at it, stay in the loop with all the latest news, features, and stories that matter by signing up for our daily newsletter or joining our WhatsApp community. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky, and Facebook for real news in real time. Let’s keep the conversation going—what are you most excited to see in The Red Shoes? Share your thoughts below!