Matt Szczur on 2016 Cubs World Series Win: Reunion, Memories & More (2026)

A Heartwarming Reunion: Matt Szczur's Cubs Connection

A champion's reunion is always a special moment, and this one is no exception. Former Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Szczur recently attended the 2026 Cubs Convention, bringing back memories of the historic 2016 World Series win. But here's where it gets interesting: Szczur's perspective on that championship team and his time with the Cubs is a story worth diving into.

In a captivating interview with Marquee Sports Network's Cole Wright, Szczur shared his unique insights. He reminisced about the 2016 season, a year that saw the Cubs break the longest championship drought in baseball history. Szczur's memories paint a picture of a tight-knit team, a family united by a common goal.

"It was an incredible experience," Szczur said. "Being part of that team, the camaraderie we shared, it's something I'll always cherish."

And this is the part most people miss: Szczur's journey with the Cubs wasn't just about the World Series win. It was about the growth, the challenges, and the lessons learned along the way. He spoke about the team's resilience, their ability to bounce back from setbacks, and the importance of never giving up.

"We faced our fair share of obstacles," Szczur recalled. "But we never let them define us. We kept pushing, believing in ourselves and each other. That's what made us champions."

The interview, available on Marquee's YouTube page, is a must-watch for any Cubs fan. It offers a refreshing perspective on the 2016 title team, highlighting the human stories and emotions behind the victory.

So, what's your take on Szczur's Cubs journey? Do you think his experience adds a new layer to the Cubs' 2016 legacy? Feel free to share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below. We'd love to hear your insights and memories of that historic season!