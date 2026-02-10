Matt Stone Racing's New Livery Unveiling: A Fresh Start for the 2026 Season (2026)

Get ready to rev your engines, because Matt Stone Racing is shaking things up! Today marks a thrilling new chapter as the team unveiled their fresh liveries for the upcoming season, introducing a dynamic driver lineup that’s sure to turn heads. The grand reveal took place at the bustling Distillery Road Market in Eagleby, Queensland, just a stone’s throw from the team’s Yatala headquarters—a fitting location for this exciting announcement.

But here’s where it gets controversial... Sherrin Rentals is back on the grid full-time, partnering with Le Brocq after a wildcard stint with Aaron Seton and Cameron Crick in 2025. Is this a winning combination, or a risky move? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Tyrepower makes a notable return as a minor sponsor, following Le Brocq’s journey from Erebus Motorsport back to MSR. This reunion raises questions: Will Tyrepower’s support be a game-changer, or just a nostalgic nod to the past?

Speaking of comebacks, Le Brocq’s return to MSR feels like a homecoming after two seasons at Erebus. And this is the part most people miss... His first race victory in Supercars came at Hidden Valley in 2023, a milestone that cemented his place in the team’s history. Le Brocq himself shared his excitement: ‘I’m thrilled to partner back with Matt and the team. Our win in Darwin in 2023 was unforgettable, and I admire Matt’s relentless drive to push the team forward. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Sherrin Rentals Camaro.’

On the other side of the garage, Bendix returns as the major sponsor for car #10, now piloted by rookie sensation Zach Bates. Replacing Nick Percat, who’s moved to Triple Eight, Bates brings fresh energy and a proven track record. The iconic blue livery remains largely unchanged, with subtle design tweaks and updated minor sponsorships. Here’s the kicker: Bates isn’t just any rookie—he’s the 2024 Super2 Series winner and finished 10th at the Bathurst 1000 alongside Craig Lowndes. Will he live up to the hype? ‘The past couple of years have been incredible,’ Bates reflected. ‘Winning the Super2 championship and racing with a legend like Craig Lowndes were career highlights. Now, joining Matt Stone Racing feels like the next big step. I’ve got a lot to learn, but with this team behind me, I’m ready to hit the ground running.’

Team owner Matt Stone didn’t hold back, calling this ‘an important year for our team.’ He emphasized significant off-season investments in personnel to fuel growth and elevate the team to new heights. ‘There’s a real buzz in the workshop this year,’ he said. ‘Everyone is determined to succeed both on and off the track. I’m incredibly proud of our direction, and I can’t wait for the season to kick off in Sydney.’ Mark your calendars: The Repco Supercars Championship begins with the Dunlop Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22.

Now, here's the question for you: With Le Brocq's return and Bates's rookie debut, is Matt Stone Racing poised for a breakthrough season, or are they spreading themselves too thin?