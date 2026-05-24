Matt Nagy to Raiders? Breaking Down His Interview & Head Coach Potential (2026)

The search for a new head coach by the Las Vegas Raiders is heating up, as they look to fill the vacancy left by the recent dismissal of Pete Carroll. In their pursuit, the Raiders have begun reaching out for interviews with several candidates, including Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Davis Webb, and the latest addition to the list, Matt Nagy.

So, who exactly is Matt Nagy? Let’s delve deeper into his background:

Current Role:



Matt Nagy has been serving as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2023, a position that places him at the heart of one of the NFL's most dynamic offenses.

Age:



Nagy is currently 47 years old, bringing a wealth of life and coaching experience to the table.

Coaching Background:



His coaching journey includes a significant stint as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021, where he recorded a respectable 34 wins against 31 losses. Having been involved in NFL coaching since 2008, he boasts over a decade of professional experience in the sport.

Other Interests:



Notably, according to insider Jordan Schulz, Nagy is set to interview not only with the Raiders but also with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday and the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. This suggests that he is a sought-after candidate in the current coaching landscape.

Why the Raiders are Interested:



The Raiders' interest in Nagy can be attributed to his extensive experience as both a head coach and an offensive coordinator. His reputation as a respected offensive strategist makes him an attractive option. Moreover, there’s an added layer of intrigue; the Raiders might be tempted by the idea of luring talent away from a rival within their division, which could provide them with a competitive edge.

In conclusion, Matt Nagy’s combination of experience and strategic insight positions him as a compelling candidate for the Raiders’ head coaching role. But what do you think? Is poaching a coach from a division rival a smart move, or does it come with risks? Share your thoughts!