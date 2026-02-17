Matt Nagy Hired by Giants: Fan Reactions and Predictions (2026)

The recent appointment of Matt Nagy as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants has sparked a wide range of reactions, which can best be described as "mixed." The initial feedback from fans, gauged through an early poll on Big Blue View, reflects a diverse spectrum of emotions regarding this decision.

In the wake of Nagy's hiring, contributors at Big Blue View have engaged in lively discussions, echoing the sentiment that reactions are decidedly varied. Here’s a glimpse into the conversation that unfolded in our Slack channel shortly after the announcement.

Anthony Del Genio initiated the dialogue by expressing skepticism: "Am I mistaken, or is this pick not particularly exciting?"

Chris Pflum responded thoughtfully, saying, "I’m... whelmed. I think it would be beneficial to look back at his offensive strategies prior to working with Justin Fields to understand how he might approach developing Dart." He acknowledged Nagy's reputation as a positive influence within team culture, which likely aligns with John Harbaugh’s vision.

Further weighing in, Anthony noted the upside of Nagy’s ability to enhance Mitch Trubisky's performance more than anyone else had, although he lamented that a significant opportunity was lost due to the infamous double doink play. However, he admitted he struggled to identify a clear offensive philosophy associated with Nagy, possibly attributing this to his time spent under the tutelage of Andy Reid.

David Hartman added another layer to the conversation by pointing out that despite the Kansas City Chiefs winning two Super Bowls, their offense has stagnated in recent years, partly due to player personnel issues. He described Nagy’s selection as an unexciting one but questioned how many other viable candidates were available at this stage.

Dan Berkman expressed his own ambivalence, stating, "While I am somewhat whelmed myself, it feels unfair to pin all of the Chiefs' offensive struggles solely on Nagy, especially considering he didn’t call plays and likely only contributed feedback to Reid’s strategies."

Chris Pflum raised an interesting point about Joe Schoen's past connection with Trubisky during his time with the Bills, suggesting that this relationship, along with Mike Kafka’s insights, may have influenced Nagy’s hiring, potentially offering valuable insider knowledge about his coaching style.

Ed Valentine chimed in with historical context, noting, "When you consider Harbaugh’s hiring patterns, this choice begins to make sense. He tends to select offensive play-callers with experience, which Nagy certainly possesses. His long-standing relationship with Andy Reid further solidifies his qualifications. One could argue Nagy should have been on our radar all along, even if the Giants kept this move relatively low-key."

Dan agreed with Ed, adding, "Harbaugh has a history of recruiting former head coaches for such roles, so Nagy was indeed a candidate we should have anticipated. It’s intriguing how the Giants managed to keep this under wraps, possibly hinting at Harbaugh’s approach to maintaining confidentiality, especially concerning major decisions."

From a strategic standpoint, Chris analyzed Nagy’s offensive scheme, asserting that it appears to blend elements of the "New West Coast" offense with run-pass options (RPOs) and core Air Raid concepts. He mentioned a conversation he had with Ed, musing whether Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid background might have given him an advantage over Monken, who also trained in that style, making this an intriguing setup for Dart. He remarked, "Dart is undoubtedly the second-most skilled quarterback Nagy has coached, which doesn’t say much since Trubisky and Fields didn’t set a high benchmark."

David reflected a more optimistic view, saying, "I’m starting to warm up to this decision, even if enthusiasm is moderate. This hiring enhances the perception of a professional and seasoned coaching staff, moving toward a cultural shift. Bringing in an offensive coordinator with head coaching experience who has navigated high-pressure playoff situations can greatly benefit a young team learning to win. It provides Harbaugh with a trusted and experienced ally."

James P. Hickey raised a thought-provoking question about whether Todd Monken’s earlier departure would have opened up more opportunities for Kafka, noting that both coaches share a similar lineage yet Nagy lacks specific experience with Dart. He speculated that this situation might also influence the retention of Carmen Bricillo due to recommendations from within the organization, including Harbaugh’s father. He emphasized the importance of the next hire—quarterbacks coach—and suggested that a younger candidate, perhaps Weis Jr., could be on the horizon.

Finally, Chris weighed in on the potential missed opportunity of Kafka being the second choice, pondering whether Harbaugh’s comments about the Browns’ decision timeline played a role in this hiring saga.

As the discussion unfolds, it’s clear that opinions about Nagy’s hiring will continue to evolve. What do you think? Is this an inspired choice for the Giants, or do you believe there were better candidates available? We’d love to hear your thoughts!