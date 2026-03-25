Matt Lintz on Ms. Marvel's Future, Marvel's First Mutant & Grizzly Night | Exclusive Interview (2026)

Bold truth: the MCU’s future hinges on a single reveal that could redefine how we see mutants on screen. Now, here’s a fresh, fully unique take on that story and its surrounding details, expanded where helpful and clarified for newcomers, while keeping the core information intact.

Matt Lintz, known to fans for his work as Bruno Carrelli on Ms. Marvel, weighs in on what may come next for his character in the MCU. The actor reflects on his ongoing involvement as Kamala Khan’s closest ally and friend, while also sharing memories about the moment that hinted at Kamala’s mutant gene—an event that could mark a watershed shift for the franchise.

In another dramatic entry, Grizzly Night is a tense survival thriller inspired by real events. It follows a rookie park ranger who is suddenly thrust into a life-or-death situation as Glacier National Park becomes the battleground for a string of deadly bear attacks. As panic spreads and lines of communication falter, she must guide a frightened group through darkness, facing both the raw power of nature and her own fears. The night starts as a calm summer evening but spirals into chaos that could reshape the nation’s understanding of wildlife forever.

Earlier in the week, we sat down with Matt Lintz to talk about his role in Grizzly Night. Lintz isn’t new to adaptations rooted in popular universes; he’s previously appeared in The Walking Dead and, of course, Ms. Marvel. He was also among the contenders to bring Spider-Man to life in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

As Bruno Carrelli in Ms. Marvel, Lintz helped shape a performance that many fans regard as pivotal to the series’ critical success. Now, with whispers that Kamala Khan may return to help lead a Young Avengers (or Champions) lineup alongside Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday, questions arise about Bruno’s path. Where does his story fit in the larger picture?

"There are things I can’t say just yet," Lintz explains in our interview. "If I did, there’d be serious consequences. But I’m incredibly excited about where Doctor Doom and other big developments could go. I think it’s going to be amazing."

A standout moment from Ms. Marvel’s finale centered on Bruno revealing a mutation in Kamala’s genes, a nod set to the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series theme. That moment etched Kamala’s status as one of the MCU’s earliest mutants in fans’ minds.

Lintz recalls that scene as a unique production experience. It wasn’t in the original script, and he wasn’t handed sides for it beforehand. He received only a rough description, with the mutation detail kept hidden from most of the cast. When the moment was finally clarified to him, only a handful of crew members knew the precise nature of the reveal. The surprise left him genuinely astonished—and more importantly, aware of the weight such a revelation carries for the MCU’s broader mutant narrative.

That secrecy also increased the nerves on set, he admits, because the mutation moment connects deeply to the larger X-Men and mutants storyline entering the MCU. Still, Lintz says it was an incredible experience and a blast to be part of, noting that he’s remained close with the cast and that the project’s reception from fans has been rewarding.

If the rumored Champions TV series moves forward, it seems likely Lintz would return as Bruno, offering scientific insight and a steadying influence for Kamala and the team. Given the character’s strong reception, a Bruno resurgence feels less like a gamble and more like a natural continuation for fans who want to see these relationships thrive.

Meanwhile, Grizzly Night is currently available for video on demand and digital purchase or rental, inviting audiences to experience the suspense and real-world inspiration behind the thriller.

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Would you like Bruno’s future to take a more science-focused role in the MCU, or should the character explore new personal conflicts that push Kamala toward leadership of the Young Avengers? Share your thoughts in the comments and tell us which direction you’d most like to see for this pair.