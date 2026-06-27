Matt Fitzpatrick's US Open Strategy: Embracing Firm Greens at Shinnecock Hills (2026)

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 31-year-old English golfer, is gearing up for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, a tournament he already won in 2022. With three PGA Tour wins this year and a world ranking of number four, Fitzpatrick is a strong contender for the title. However, his recent comments about the course have sparked interest and debate among golf enthusiasts and experts alike.

Fitzpatrick expressed his disappointment with the course's current state, stating, "I'm a little bit disappointed that they're out there watering it right now." He explained that while he appreciates the course's beauty, he prefers it to be drier and firmer, which is typical for US Opens. This preference is rooted in his belief that the course's difficulty lies in its greens and fairways, and he enjoys the challenge of navigating these features.

One of the key points that Fitzpatrick made was his disagreement with the notion that the USGA (United States Golf Association) lost the golf course in 2018. He argued that the course was difficult, but not unplayable, and that with the right strategy and skill, players can still succeed. This perspective is interesting because it highlights the fine line between a challenging course and an unmanageable one, and how the perception of difficulty can vary among players.

From my perspective, Fitzpatrick's comments shed light on the psychological aspect of golf. The sport is not just about physical skill, but also mental fortitude and the ability to adapt to different course conditions. Fitzpatrick's preference for drier and firmer conditions is not just a matter of personal taste, but also a strategic decision based on his understanding of the game and the course.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the tension between course management and the desire for a more traditional US Open experience. Fitzpatrick's comments suggest that he values the strategic aspect of the game, which is often overlooked in favor of raw power and precision. This raises a deeper question about the role of course management in modern golf and the balance between tradition and innovation.

In my opinion, Fitzpatrick's comments are a reminder that golf is a complex and nuanced sport, and that the best players are those who can adapt to different conditions and strategies. His preference for drier and firmer conditions is not just a personal choice, but also a reflection of his understanding of the game and the course. As the US Open approaches, it will be interesting to see how Fitzpatrick's strategy and mental approach to the game will play out.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between Fitzpatrick's comments and the general perception of Shinnecock Hills. While some may view the course as too difficult or unforgiving, Fitzpatrick sees it as a fair and challenging test of skill. This highlights the subjective nature of golf and how different players can have vastly different experiences on the same course.

What this really suggests is that the US Open is not just a test of physical ability, but also a test of mental fortitude and strategic thinking. Fitzpatrick's comments are a reminder that the best players are those who can adapt to different conditions and strategies, and that the game of golf is a complex and nuanced art form.