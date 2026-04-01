Matt Ferguson: The New Favourite for Connacht's Scrum Coach Role | Rugby Coaching Insights (2026)

An exciting new contender has emerged for the soon-to-be-available position of Connacht's scrum coach.

Just one hour ago, it was reported that Matt Ferguson, who previously excelled as the scrum coach at Northampton Saints, is now viewed as the top candidate to step into this role after Colm Tucker departs at the end of the current season.

Ferguson took on the role of Lead Rugby Transition Coach at Harlequins last August, as part of a significant restructuring of the coaching staff at Twickenham Stoop following the exit of Billy Millward. Since joining Northampton in 2018, Ferguson has built an impressive reputation as one of the premier scrum coaches in the Gallagher Premiership, having also gained experience coaching the England Women’s team and working with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

During his seven seasons at Franklin’s Gardens, Ferguson played a pivotal role in helping the Saints clinch the Premiership title and reach the final of the European Champions Cup. Additionally, he was involved with the England A coaching team during their autumn match against the All Blacks XV, attributing much of his growth in elite coaching to a chance meeting with Graham Rowntree.

Ferguson recalls, "We met at a service station on the M6 at Norton Canes, and within just 15 minutes, we were on the ground wrestling and discussing angles. He shared that he had a very successful playing career but limited coaching experience, while I had the opposite background. We clicked instantly.

"He’s an incredible person, and he expressed, ‘I want you as my scrum guru.’ For about three or four years, I attended England camps with Graham, soaking up knowledge and observing his coaching style while providing my insights at the end of our meetings."

According to RugbyPass, Ferguson has now emerged as the frontrunner for the Connacht position following discussions with Richard Cockerill, the former England caretaker coach, whose previous tenures with Georgia and the Black Lions ended abruptly in December without advanced negotiations.

Back in November, Connacht announced that Tucker would be leaving the club this summer to assume the role of Head Coach for the Ireland Men’s U20s starting next season. Consequently, they have intensified their efforts to find a suitable replacement this month.