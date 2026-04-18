Matt Dumba Named AHL Player of the Week! WBS Penguins Dominate with 2 Big Wins (2026)

Get ready for an exciting tale of triumph and talent! The Wilkes Weekly brings you an inspiring story of a player's resilience and a team's success.

The WBS Penguins had an incredible weekend, winning both games and leaving their fans with a feel-good vibe. Nick Hart, our very own WBSPenguins.com reporter, breaks down the action for us.

Saturday Night Magic: On Crosscheck Cancer Night, the Penguins delivered a much-needed win. Avery Hayes and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored early, setting the tone. But it was Matt Dumba's emotional goal in the second period that truly captivated the crowd. Just as Syracuse seemed to gain momentum, Gabe Klassen silenced them with a shorthanded goal.

Sunday's Dominance: Six different players found the back of the net as the Penguins continued their dominance over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Aidan McDonough kicked things off, followed by Nolan Renwick. Boko Imama's breakaway goal early in the third period was a highlight. Then, Hayes and Owen Pickering scored consecutive power-play goals. Harvey-Pinard added another, while Dumba recorded a career-high four assists.

But here's where it gets interesting... Matt Dumba, the AHL Player of the Week, had a special moment with a young fan during the team's Crosscheck Cancer Night. His inspired play and touching celebration after scoring a goal made this week even more memorable.

Dumba's journey hasn't been easy. Being sent back to the AHL after clearing waivers, he hasn't received the same praise as other players like Tristan Jarry or Ryan Graves. So, this week's achievement is a testament to his hard work and talent.

And this is the part most people miss... Two rookies, Tanner Howe and Emil Pieniniemi, made their mark this week. Howe, a 2024 second-round pick, made his AHL debut and assisted in his first game after recovering from an ACL injury. Pieniniemi, a 2023 third-round pick, also found success in the AHL after some initial drama. It's great to see these young players making their mark and building their careers.

The WBS lineup has been evolving, with AHL contracts becoming more prevalent. While the future might not be as bright for some, it's encouraging to see recent high draftees like Howe and Pieniniemi gaining traction and showing potential for an NHL career.

In terms of the standings, Wilkes-Barre remains second in the division, and it seems they'll maintain this position for the foreseeable future.

The upcoming NHL roster freeze could bring some changes. Pittsburgh might send players like Rutger McGroarty and Ryan Graves to the AHL during this break. However, third-string goalie Filip Larsson won't be with the AHL Pens much longer, as he's opted to terminate his contract and move on.

With only seven games scheduled during the NHL roster freeze, the WBS Penguins have a relatively light schedule in the coming weeks. They've already played a division-high 45 games, so it's a well-deserved break for the team.

So, what do you think? Are you inspired by Dumba's journey and the team's success? Do you agree that the rookies are showing great potential? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below! We'd love to hear from you and spark a discussion about these exciting developments in the AHL.