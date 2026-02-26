Matt Damon’s Wife Had a Crush on Ben Affleck Before They Met! (2026)

Imagine discovering that your spouse once had a crush on your best friend—this intriguing twist is part of the love story between Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. In a candid revelation, Damon shared that when Barroso first laid eyes on him, she actually found his close friend, Ben Affleck, to be the more attractive option. This surprising admission took place 23 years ago, during a conversation sparked by her high school best friend. The friend had seen the film "Good Will Hunting" with Barroso and pointed out that Damon was the cuter one, which got Barroso thinking.

Fast forward to their fateful encounter in 2003 in Miami, where Luciana was working as a bartender. This meeting led to a beautiful marriage that has now lasted nearly two decades, during which they have welcomed four children into their family.

Interestingly, Affleck, who recently collaborated with Barroso on their new movie "The Rip," humorously commented that he never sensed any romantic interest from her towards him. He expressed admiration for the strong bond and companionship that Damon and Barroso share, calling it a "gorgeous marriage and friendship." In a lighthearted moment, Affleck even joked about wanting to get the contact information of Barroso's best friend, only to find out that she is already happily married herself.

This anecdote not only highlights the unique dynamics of relationships but also showcases the playful camaraderie among these Hollywood friends. But here's where it gets controversial—how do you feel about the idea that sometimes the one we end up with might not have been our first choice? Is it a testament to fate or merely a reflection of changing perspectives over time? What do you think? Share your thoughts!