Matt Damon's Last Big Movie? The Odyssey TV Spot Breakdown & Release Date (2026)

Get ready to say goodbye to Matt Damon as you’ve never seen him before—because his upcoming epic, The Odyssey, might just be his last big movie. And this is the part most people miss: Damon himself has hinted that this Christopher Nolan-directed masterpiece could mark the end of his era in large-scale cinema. But before you start mourning, let’s dive into why this film is already creating buzz—and why it’s sparking some controversial opinions.

Fresh off his collaboration with Ben Affleck in Netflix’s The Rip, Damon is no stranger to blockbuster hits like Saving Private Ryan or The Bourne series. Yet, The Odyssey feels different. In a recent interview, Damon reflected, ‘Doing *The Odyssey this past year felt like my one chance to make a David Lean-style movie… like I was making the last big film of its kind.’* But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this truly the end of Damon’s blockbuster career, or just a dramatic pause? Fans are already divided—some believe he’s stepping away from Hollywood’s grand stage, while others think this is just a poetic way to hype his latest project. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Adding to the excitement, Warner Bros. dropped a new TV spot for The Odyssey during the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and the Broncos. And this is the part most people miss: While some clips were teased in last year’s theater-exclusive trailer, this spot gives us a first look at Travis Scott’s role—a detail that’s got fans buzzing. Could this be a hint at a modern twist on the ancient tale? Or is Nolan staying true to Homer’s epic poem? The debate is on.

Speaking of the story, The Odyssey isn’t just another Hollywood blockbuster. It’s a reimagining of Homer’s timeless tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. From encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus to the seductive Sirens and the cunning witch-goddess Circe, this film promises to bring ancient mythology to life. Meanwhile, back in Ithaca, Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus, face their own battles against greedy suitors vying for the throne. With a star-studded cast including Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, this film is shaping up to be a cinematic event.

But here’s where it gets controversial: With such a massive ensemble, will The Odyssey live up to the hype, or will it get lost in its own ambition? Some critics argue that Nolan’s vision might be too grand for its own good, while others believe this could be his most groundbreaking work yet. What’s your take? Is The Odyssey destined for greatness, or is it biting off more than it can chew?

Mark your calendars—The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17. And if you’re as excited as we are, don’t forget to subscribe to our weekly newsletter for the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and exclusive interviews. Will this be Matt Damon’s last big movie? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: The Odyssey is a film you won’t want to miss.