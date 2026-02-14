Matt Boldy's Hat Trick Powers Wild Past Predators in Overtime Thriller (2026)

In an exhilarating matchup, the Minnesota Wild triumphed over the Nashville Predators with a thrilling score of 6-5 on Wednesday night, thanks to a standout performance by Matt Boldy. Boldy not only netted three goals within the first 13 minutes of the game but also provided a crucial assist to Jared Spurgeon, who clinched the victory with a goal just 45.1 seconds before the end of overtime.

The Wild’s success can also be attributed to contributions from Yakov Trenin and Vladimir Tarasenko, while goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson made an impressive 30 saves. This victory marked the Wild's fifth consecutive win, demonstrating their remarkable momentum as they continue to build their season.

On the other side, Nashville's Steven Stamkos had a productive night with one goal and two assists, contributing to the team's record of 2 wins, 0 losses, and 3 ties in their last five games. Other notable scorers for the Predators included Filip Forsberg, Luke Evangelista, Erik Haula, and Roman Josi, with Ryan O’Reilly providing three assists and Juuse Saros stopping 38 shots.

Interestingly, all three encounters between these teams this season have required overtime, showcasing the competitive nature of their rivalry. In the overtime period, after some back-and-forth action, Boldy executed a precise pass to Spurgeon, who skillfully navigated to the low slot and overcame Saros with a well-placed shot to secure the win.

The game saw a flurry of activity in the first period, where the teams combined for six goals. Boldy opened the scoring just 1:49 into the game, converting on a breakaway assisted by Zach Bogosian. He followed up with another goal at 3:39 during a power play, completing his hat trick by the 12:58 mark of the first period—his fourth career hat trick and a personal best of 32 goals this season.

Nashville’s Forsberg responded with a goal at 9:26, and Stamkos cut the deficit to 3-2 with just over three minutes left in the period. Haula then equalized with a goal 1:39 before the first intermission.

The second period saw Evangelista score mere seconds in to give Nashville the lead, but Trenin leveled the score again with 3:54 remaining, chipping the puck past Saros on his stick side.

Looking ahead, the Wild are set to challenge the Colorado Avalanche on February 26 after the Olympic break, while the Predators will face off against the Washington Capitals this Thursday.

This game was a showcase of skill, determination, and the unpredictable nature of hockey that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. What do you think about the ongoing rivalry between these two teams? Will the Wild maintain their winning streak against tough opponents? Share your thoughts!