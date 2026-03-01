Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold unfazed by minimal preparation ahead of Asian Cup (2026)

Bold headline: Even with minimal prep, the Matildas’ goalkeeper believes she’s ready to shine. And this is the part most people overlook: preparation isn’t just about minutes on the clock—it’s about confidence, form, and mental readiness.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold says a lack of high-level game time won’t be a stumbling block as she lines up for Australia in the Asian Cup.

Arnold is anticipated to be the team’s preferred first-choice goalkeeper throughout the tournament.

Arnold, who plays for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns in the United States, believes she has enough recent competition and form behind her to deliver strong performances in Australia’s Asian Cup campaign.

The Thorns are in preseason, which makes Arnold’s confidence notable given the expectation for her to start ahead of Teagan Micah—who, last week, withdrew from the squad after another concussion.

With the other two goalkeepers in the squad being the relatively untested Jada Whyman and Chloe Lincoln (a three-cap youngster), Arnold is widely seen as the likely starter for the entire tournament.

Arnold acknowledged the off-season timing isn’t ideal, but emphasized that the team has now shifted into full preseason mode, including two warm-up competitions, providing ample preparation.

She told reporters, “Obviously not ideal having the off-season over the Christmas break, but we’ve been fully in preseason now. We’ve had two preseason competitions as well, so plenty of game time in that. So it’s been good.”

Looking ahead, Arnold stressed that the team isn’t feeling external pressure about competing on home soil. “There’s always going to be pressure surrounding a home tournament, but we try to keep that internal,” she said. “We know what we can do, we know what we expect of each other. After coming off the Olympics—it probably wasn’t our most successful campaign, and we know that. So I definitely think there are expectations, but in terms of pressure we just block that out and keep it internal for us.”