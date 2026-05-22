Mathieu van der Poel Set for Season Debut at Opening Weekend? Cycling News & Analysis (2026)

Mathieu van der Poel's Season Debut: A Balancing Act

After claiming another cyclocross world title, Mathieu van der Poel is gearing up for the spring classics, showcasing his exceptional form. The Dutch cycling star recently enjoyed a skiing holiday, a strategic break before his road campaign commences. Cycling enthusiasts and team managers alike are eagerly anticipating his participation in the traditional Opening Weekend in Belgium, scheduled for next week.

Last year, the World Champion opted to skip the event, a decision that the team respected. Alpecin-Deceuninck team boss, Christoph Roodhooft, expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the significance of the Opening Weekend for Belgian teams. Despite his absence, Van der Poel's performance remained impeccable, winning Le Samyn with dominance and demonstrating his top shape during the Omloop and Kuurne weekend.

When asked about his potential participation this year, the team manager expressed cautious optimism. He highlighted the importance of a smooth restart, considering Van der Poel's recent focus on mental health and pressure management. Roodhooft believes the rider has achieved a remarkable balance, prioritizing his well-being and sport.

Van der Poel's recent training in Spain has been instrumental in building his form. Roodhooft attributes this success to the rider's personal growth and a strong support system. He praises Van der Poel's ability to make sacrifices, endure intense training, and embrace the challenges, all while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

The team manager's confidence in Van der Poel's capabilities is evident, as he believes the rider's success stems from a harmonious blend of personal life and sport. This balance, Roodhooft asserts, is a testament to Van der Poel's dedication and the positive influence of his support network.