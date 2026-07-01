Mathieu van der Poel Returns to Make a Mess of Pogačar’s Monument Mission (2026)

Get ready for an epic showdown as Mathieu van der Poel, the Dutch cycling sensation, makes his highly anticipated return to the road! With his sights set on challenging Tadej Pogačar's dominance, van der Poel is gearing up for a thrilling spring campaign.

But here's where it gets controversial... Van der Poel believes he has what it takes to dethrone Pogačar, the Slovenian cycling superstar, in a series of monumental races. And this is the part most people miss: van der Poel isn't just a contender; he's a proven threat to Pogačar's reign.

Last year, van der Poel stood firm against Pogačar's attacks on the challenging courses of San Remo and Roubaix. He matched Pogačar blow for blow, showcasing his exceptional skills and resilience. With two impressive wins at "La Primavera" and a remarkable hat-trick at "The Hell of the North," van der Poel has become a formidable force in the cycling world.

Now, as van der Poel prepares for his comeback, he's determined to make a mess of Pogačar's ambitious mission to sweep all five monuments. Will van der Poel's unique riding style and strategic prowess be enough to disrupt Pogačar's plans?

Join us as we witness the intense rivalry unfold across Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix. It's a battle of giants, and you won't want to miss a single moment!

So, who do you think will emerge victorious in this epic clash? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Let's discuss and debate the outcome of this highly anticipated cycling showdown.

Mathieu van der Poel Returns to Make a Mess of Pogačar’s Monument Mission (2026)

References

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