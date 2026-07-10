Maternity Leave Pension Loophole: Boost Your Retirement Savings (2026)

Mothers, are you leaving thousands of pounds on the table during maternity leave? It’s a shocking reality many women face, but there’s a little-known pension loophole that could turn the tide in your favor. Career breaks are a major driver of the gender pension gap, but this strategy might just help you reclaim some of what you’re missing out on.

Here’s the deal: When you’re on maternity leave, your employer is legally required to keep paying your pension contributions based on your pre-maternity salary. But here’s where it gets controversial: If your workplace offers a salary sacrifice scheme for pensions, they’re obligated to cover both the employer and employee contributions—even if your pay drops to statutory maternity pay. Salary sacrifice lets you divert part of your gross salary into your pension, saving on income tax and national insurance. And this is the part most people miss: If you boost your contributions before taking leave (budget permitting), you’ll continue to benefit from those higher payments while you’re off work.

Imagine this: You’re paying £200 monthly into your pension via salary sacrifice, and your employer matches it. During maternity leave, your company would foot the entire £400 bill. Susan Hope, a retirement expert from Scottish Widows, explains, ‘A savvy employee could maximize their salary exchange, knowing their employer must maintain contributions during paid maternity leave.’ But beware: This only applies to paid leave—unpaid periods are a different story.

However, not all employers play by the rules. A recent Times Money investigation revealed some firms are slashing pension contributions for mothers, costing families thousands. Is this fair? Or is it another systemic issue penalizing women?

How to leverage this loophole:

1. Check your employer’s policy: Some allow monthly adjustments to salary sacrifice, while others are less flexible. Act fast—the sooner you increase contributions before leave, the better.

2. Understand the trade-off: Boosting contributions reduces your take-home pay, but it maximizes pension growth during leave at no extra cost to you.

3. Read the fine print: If your employer doesn’t offer salary sacrifice, your contributions are tied to your net pay. For instance, a 5% contribution means 5% of your maternity pay goes into your pension.

But here’s the catch: Employers could shift from salary sacrifice schemes due to recent budget changes. From April 2029, contributions above £2,000 annually will incur national insurance costs for both employees and employers. Will this discourage companies from offering these schemes? And what does it mean for mothers?

What’s at stake? A woman earning £45,000 and contributing 5% via salary sacrifice could lose £563 in pension contributions during 13 weeks of unpaid leave. But increasing her contribution to 7% before leave could net her an extra £675. Rachel Vahey from AJ Bell advises, ‘Check how quickly you can lower contributions post-leave. You might need to maintain higher payments temporarily, but the pension boost and national insurance savings are worth it.’

Lily Megson-Harvey from My Pension Expert adds, ‘Salary sacrifice can be a game-changer for expectant mothers, but it requires planning and foresight.’

Now, here’s the question: Is this loophole a lifeline for mothers, or does it highlight deeper inequalities in the pension system? Share your thoughts below—let’s spark a conversation that could shape the future of financial fairness for women.