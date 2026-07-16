Mastercam & DMG MORI USA: Revolutionizing Manufacturing with Integrated Solutions (2026)

Ready to boost your manufacturing efficiency? Mastercam and DMG MORI Technium USA have joined forces, and it's set to revolutionize how machine shops operate across the United States. This exciting partnership means that when you purchase select CNC machines from DMG MORI Technium, you'll also receive Mastercam's top-of-the-line post-processing software – a game-changer for streamlining your programming and speeding up production.

This collaboration covers some of DMG MORI Technium's most impressive machines, including the CMX 1100 V vertical milling machines, NHX horizontal milling centers (both proudly Made in the USA!), DMU and DMU monoBLOCK 5-axis milling machines, NLX universal turning centers, and NTX Turn-Mill centers.

So, what's the big deal? Customers who invest in these machines will get pre-configured Mastercam post processors specifically designed for their equipment. This ensures smooth communication between your CAD/CAM programming and the machine itself. Think of it as a perfect translator, making sure everything runs seamlessly.

Satoshi Tanaka, president at DMG MORI Technium USA, emphasizes the significance of this partnership, stating it's a major step in providing complete manufacturing solutions. By bundling Mastercam post processors, they're tackling a crucial integration challenge head-on, allowing manufacturers to set up faster and achieve more reliable production results.

Mastercam's post-processing technology is the secret sauce here. It transforms CAM toolpaths into machine-specific G-code, guaranteeing optimal performance and accuracy. These pre-configured post processors are tailored to each machine model's unique capabilities, leveraging advanced features like multi-axis positioning, high-speed machining cycles, and collision avoidance strategies.

Stas Mylek, strategic partnerships manager at Mastercam, highlights how this collaboration allows them to offer proven post-processing capabilities directly to end-users at the point of machine purchase. This speeds up the prove-out process and reduces deployment time, which are critical for boosting productivity on the shop floor.

But here's where it gets controversial... The bundled post processors are available immediately with new machine purchases across the United States. Existing DMG MORI Technium USA customers can also get in on the action by contacting their local representative for more information.

DMG MORI Technium USA, part of the global DMG MORI Group, is dedicated to delivering advanced software solutions that enhance machine tool performance. CAM programming is a key focus, with a strong emphasis on expertise and innovation.

DMG MORI Technium USA has a long history of supporting and delivering Mastercam products in the United States, particularly in the Denver region, for over 20 years. As Tanaka explains, their deep understanding of their equipment allows them to offer tailored, high-impact solutions. This partnership with Mastercam showcases their commitment to combining world-class software with deep machine knowledge, driving productivity and precision in the manufacturing world.

What are your thoughts? Do you think this partnership will significantly impact the manufacturing landscape? Share your opinions in the comments below!