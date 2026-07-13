Massive Seafood Heist: $400K Lobster, Oysters, and Crab Stolen in New England! (2026)

Imagine a scenario where a small business owner in New England finds their seafood inventory vanished, leaving them devastated and questioning their livelihood. This is exactly what happened when oysters, crab, and a staggering $400,000 worth of lobster meat were stolen in separate incidents within weeks of each other. But here's where it gets controversial... While the first theft of 40,000 oysters from Falmouth, Maine's Casco Bay aquaculture site was a shock, the subsequent events in Taunton, Massachusetts, raised more questions. How did a fraudulent trucking company manage to steal lobster meat destined for Costco stores in Illinois and Minnesota? And what does this mean for the future of the seafood industry? Let's dive into the details and explore the impact of these thefts on both businesses and consumers. But first, let's understand the two types of freight theft that are plaguing the industry. As Chris Burroughs, president and CEO of Transportation Intermediaries Association, explains, the first type involves impersonating a legitimate trucking company, as seen in the lobster heist. The second type, known as strategic theft, uses phishing emails to gain access to computer systems and get paid without actually stealing the product. Now, let's consider the impact of these thefts on the seafood industry. Given the short shelf life of lobster, it's likely that the stolen meat ended up in restaurants. While some might joke about stealing butter to go with the lobster, the reality is that these thefts ultimately harm consumers. Whether you eat seafood or not, the cost of these thefts gets passed on to the consumer. So, what can be done to address this growing problem? It's time for the industry to come together and find solutions to protect both businesses and consumers from the devastating impact of freight theft.