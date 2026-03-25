A Salt Lake City hotel is laying off 100 workers after it sold its property to a university, sparking concerns about the impact on the local community. Sheraton, owned by Marriott, disclosed the cuts in a WARN notice filed with the state, affecting employees at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel. The hotel, a downtown landmark for over two decades, is being sold to Western Governors University, an online institution. This move has raised questions about the future of the hotel and the potential loss of jobs in the area. The WARN Act mandates a 60-day notice before any mass layoff, plant closure, or relocation, ensuring transparency and allowing affected workers to prepare. The Sheraton property, built in 1975 and originally a Hilton, has been a staple for convention and business travelers due to its proximity to the Salt Palace Convention Center. With the university's acquisition, the hotel's future remains uncertain, leaving employees and the community alike awaiting further developments.
Mass Layoffs at Salt Lake City Sheraton After Land Sale to University | What This Means (2026)
References
- https://www.sltrib.com/news/2026/02/20/sheraton-hotel-salt-lake-city-lay/
- https://thepointsguy.com/news/virgin-atlantic-transfer-bonus-partner-redemptions/
- https://food.ndtv.com/news/vande-bharat-passenger-raises-concern-over-rotis-heated-in-plastic-packets-is-it-safe-or-harmful-11063647
- https://wdwnt.com/2026/02/all-guest-vacation-photos-in-olivias-cafe-being-removed-from-disneys-old-key-west-resort/
- https://apnews.com/article/italy-travertine-quarries-st-peters-colosseum-a155527e0f2679645e6e724b92897db5
- https://www.cnn.com/travel/portugal-lisbon-grilled-chicken-shop-chinese-tourists
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