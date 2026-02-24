Mass General Brigham's Burn Unit Closure: What You Need to Know (2026)

The state has ordered Mass General Brigham to provide more information to justify its plan to close the inpatient burn unit at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and combine it with a larger one at Massachusetts General Hospital. This decision has sparked controversy, with the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) opposing the consolidation and urging the healthcare system to halt the plan. The MNA argues that the services provided by the Brigham burn unit are essential for preserving the health of burn patients in the area. The union's concerns are further emphasized by the fact that Brigham nurses, who are unionized and protected by a contract, cannot be forced to transfer to MGH, and most would likely stay at Brigham due to their pensions, health insurance, and other benefits. However, Mass General Brigham remains committed to the closure, citing a nationwide decline in severe burns and the potential for deeper collaboration and reduced duplication by combining the units. The controversy highlights the complex considerations in healthcare management, inviting discussion on the balance between efficiency and patient care.