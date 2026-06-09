Mason Miller's Cy Young Odds: Can the Padres Closer Make a Run? (2026)

The idea of a reliever winning the Cy Young Award is an intriguing concept, one that has captured the imagination of many baseball fans. While it may seem like an impossible feat, the recent success of some relievers in the voting process has raised the question: could a closer like Mason Miller make a real run for the award? In this article, I will explore the possibilities and provide my own analysis and commentary on the matter.

The Case for Mason Miller

Mason Miller, the closer for the San Diego Padres, has already made a strong case for himself as a Cy Young contender. With an ERA of 0.00 and a WHIP of 0.35, he has been nearly perfect in his first eight appearances. What's more fascinating is his strikeout rate, which stands at an impressive 71.1% against 38 batters faced. This is an extraordinary achievement, and it has not gone unnoticed by oddsmakers, who have given him odds of +1500 for the 2026 NL Cy Young Award.

But what makes Miller's case even more compelling is the fact that relievers have won the Cy Young Award before. While it has been a while since a reliever last won the award, there have been notable examples in the past, such as Mike Marshall, Bruce Sutter, and Eric Gagne. So, is it possible for Miller to follow in their footsteps?

The Challenges for Relievers

However, there are significant challenges for relievers in the Cy Young voting process. One of the main issues is the workload difference between starters and relievers. Starters typically pitch more innings and accrue more value over the course of the season. This makes it difficult for relievers to compete, as they often have fewer innings to work with. In fact, the last reliever to win the Cy Young Award was Dennis Eckersley in 2003, and since then, no reliever has finished higher than sixth in the voting.

The Case for a Reliever Win

Despite these challenges, I believe there is a strong case to be made for a reliever winning the Cy Young Award. If we look at the numbers, we can see that Emmanuel Clase had an extraordinary season in 2024, with an ERA of 0.61 and a WHIP of 0.66. While he finished only third, his performance was remarkable. So, what would it take for a reliever to win the award?

The Numbers Game

To determine the likelihood of a reliever winning the Cy Young Award, we need to look at the numbers. If we consider the performance of the top starting pitchers, such as Corbin Burnes in 2021, we can see that they typically pitch around 200 innings and accrue significant value. So, what would it take for a reliever to compete with these numbers?

The Hypothetical Scenario

Let's consider a hypothetical scenario where Miller posts an impressive line of 70 IP, 0.60 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 50 saves in 52 chances, 124 K, 12 BB, and 5.6 WAR. While this may seem extreme, it gives us a benchmark to work with. If Miller were to achieve these numbers, it would be a significant feat, and it would certainly make him a strong contender for the award.

The Verdict

In my opinion, while it may be challenging for a reliever to win the Cy Young Award, it is not impossible. If Miller were to post an impressive line and compete with the top starting pitchers, he would have a legitimate chance. While the odds may be long, they are not insurmountable. So, will Miller make a real run for the award? Only time will tell, but it's certainly an exciting prospect to consider.

In conclusion, the idea of a reliever winning the Cy Young Award is an intriguing concept that has captured the imagination of many baseball fans. While there are significant challenges for relievers in the voting process, I believe there is a strong case to be made for a reliever winning the award. If Miller were to post an impressive line and compete with the top starting pitchers, he would have a legitimate chance. So, will he make a real run for the award? Only time will tell, but it's certainly an exciting prospect to consider.