Masked Singer UK: Can of Worms Identity Revealed? JLS Boyband Legend Unmasked? (2026)

The Masked Singer's Can of Worms' identity 'unveiled' as boyband legend

Fans of the ITV singing competition have 'uncovered' Can of Worms' true identity just days before the semi-final.

20:57, 31 Jan 2026

The Masked Singer fans are convinced they have worked out Can of Worms' real identity after the character came close to being unmasked in tonight's episode.

Season seven of the beloved ITV singing competition is in full swing, with contestants once again tasked with guessing the identities of the celebrities hiding behind quirky costumes.

Judges Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall returned for Saturday's episode (January 31), alongside host Joel Dommett.

Last week saw the thrilling double unmasking of singer Kate Nash and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, who were unveiled to be Monkey Business and Arctic Fox.

But viewers still had to identify the remaining characters: Can of Worms, Conkers, Moth, Red Panda, Sloth, Toastie, and newcomer Mole Dommett.

The Mole was revealed to be X Factor legend Olly Murs just minutes into the episode, with Red Panda later being unmasked as comedy legend Harry Hill.

At the end of the episode, fans voted for their favourite characters with the top five making it through to next week's semi-final. Toastie, Conkers, Sloth, Moth, and Can of Worms all remained in the competition.

Though Can of Worms escaped tonight's elimination, fans are convinced they already know who is hiding behind the mask.

Taking to X, one guessed: 'I definitely think Can of Worms is one of the JLS guys. I'm going with JB.'

Someone else agreed: 'I still think JB is Can of Worms, he likes gardening and JLS has a song called One Shot #maskedsinger #maskedsingeruk.'

While a third added: 'Can of Worms.. does sound like Marvin from JLS #MaskedSinger.' Yet another fan quizzed: 'Marvin Humes is that you hiding in the Can of Worms??? #maskedsinger #maskedsingeruk.'

Both Marvin Humes and JB Gill were named by the Masked Singer judges and viewers are on the same page. The duo rose to fame as part of the British pop boyband, alongside fellow vocalists Aston Merrygold and Oritsé Williams.

The group's chart-topping tunes include Everybody in Love and Beat Again.

The Masked Singer is streaming now on ITVX

