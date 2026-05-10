Masked Singer: Is Conkers Really Tom Rosenthal? 6 Clues Point to Friday Night Dinner Star! (2026)

Unmasking the Mystery: Conkers' True Identity as a Sitcom Star

Uncover the truth behind Conkers' mask!

Fans of The Masked Singer are in a frenzy, convinced that Conkers is a popular sitcom star with a famous dad. With a spiky green exterior and a pair of huge eyes peeking out, Conkers has captivated viewers with his memorable performances, including a heartfelt rendition of One Direction's 'History'.

Armchair detectives have been piecing together clues, and their best guess is that the character is none other than Tom Rosenthal, a 39-year-old actor and comedian. But here's where it gets controversial... some fans believe it could be Richard Fleeshman, 36, known for his roles in Coronation Street and the musical Ghost.

Tom Rosenthal, son of sports presenting legend Jim Rosenthal, has been linked to the mask through a series of telltale clues. One Reddit user unveiled six clues that point to Tom's identity, including a reference to his role in the C4 sitcom as 'Johnny'.

But the clues don't stop there. Fans believe that the character's choice alludes to Martin Goodman's catchphrase from Friday Night Dinner, 'Lovely bit of squirrel', with the connection being a conker, a type of nut that squirrels eat. Additionally, the letter 'J' has been teased as a link to the celebrity, as Tom plays Johnny in the C4 sitcom.

Another clue, the 'cook book', could be a nod to a family meal, while the mention of 'Big Brother' might be a red herring to distract from the sitcom, in which Tom plays a brother. Conkers also mentioned in week one that he's 'not afraid of ghosts', which could be a reference to Tom's role in Horrible Histories, where he starred alongside Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, and Simon Farnaby, who later starred in Ghosts.

But Tom isn't the only person in the frame. Richard Fleeshman, known for his roles in Coronation Street and the musical Ghost, is also a hot tip. Fans believe that the 'heart' clue could be a reference to the BBC show Heart and Soul, which was called Heart and Soul when it broadcast in Australia. Additionally, the 'letter J' could be a reference to Richard's character JoJo in Riot Women.

So, who is Conkers? The mystery remains, and fans are divided. But one thing's for sure: the clues are intriguing, and the debate is on! Will you agree or disagree with the fans' theories? Share your thoughts in the comments below!