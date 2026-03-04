Masked Assailant Returns! Shocking WWE Raw Main Event & Elimination Chamber Qualifier! (2026)

The WWE Raw main event left fans stunned as the mystery of the masked attacker deepened! The match, a qualifier for the Elimination Chamber, involved LA Knight, Austin Theory, and Penta, but the real intrigue was the identity of the masked man who has been causing chaos since the Royal Rumble.

Michael Cole kicked off Raw with a bombshell: Bron Breakker, the rising star, is out with a hernia injury. This injury, according to the storyline, is a result of Breakker's anger towards Adam Pearce, who drew Breakker's ire at the Rumble. But here's where it gets controversial: was Breakker really injured, or was this a clever cover-up for his early exit from the Rumble?

The show must go on, and Heyman blamed Pearce for Breakker's absence. Pearce, focused on the Elimination Chamber, backed Theory in his match. But the Vision had other plans, leading to a chaotic scene in the ring.

See Also UFC Vegas 113: Rizvan Kuniev vs Jailton Almeida Full Fight Recap

Bronson Reed and Logan Paul interfered, with Knight taking the brunt of their attack. But the real shock came when the masked man reappeared, taking out Theory and setting up Knight's victory. The assailant's identity remains a mystery, but rumors abound. Is it Grayson Waller, as some speculate, or Seth Rollins, as others believe?

The masked man's actions have set the stage for a potential Rollins vs. Breakker showdown at WrestleMania 42. But will both men recover in time? And who is the true mastermind behind the mask? This mystery continues to unfold, leaving fans eager for the next chapter.

Could this be a case of a short-term imposter, with Rollins taking over once he's healthy? Or is there more to this story than meets the eye? Share your theories below!