Masia Dominates, Bayliss Impresses: A Rainy Finale to Australia Test Day 2 (2026)

The FIM Supersport World Championship's Australian Test concludes with a thrilling Day 2, setting the stage for an exciting season opener!

Masia dominates again, but Bayliss gives him a run for his money.

The second day of testing at the Australian circuit saw a dramatic conclusion with rain affecting the final session. Despite the challenging conditions, Jaume Masia proved his prowess once more, securing the top spot on the timesheets. But here's where it gets interesting: Oli Bayliss, the local hero, pushed Masia to the limit, finishing just 0.034 seconds behind in second place. This sets up a tantalizing battle for the opening race, with Bayliss eager to impress on home soil.

Controversy strikes as the weather plays its part.

The weather conditions added an extra layer of complexity to the day's proceedings. While Masia and Bayliss battled it out, the rain disrupted the rhythm of many riders, including Tom Booth-Amos, who managed to secure third place despite limited track time. This raises the question: How much of a role should weather play in determining the outcome of a race? Is it a level playing field when some riders get more dry track time than others?

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Frenchman Mahias makes a statement, while Alcoba recovers.

Lucas Mahias reminded everyone of his potential, climbing up to fifth place after a strong showing on Day 1. Meanwhile, Jeremy Alcoba turned his fortunes around, moving up 12 places to finish eighth after a disappointing Day 1. This recovery showcases the resilience and adaptability required in this highly competitive championship.

Whatley impresses, but Oncu struggles.

Josh Whatley consistently hovered around the top ten, finishing 11th on Day 2. However, Can Oncu, one of the title favorites, struggled to find his rhythm, ending the day in 19th. Will Oncu be able to bounce back and challenge for the top spots during the race weekend? Only time will tell.

As the dust settles on Day 2, the stage is set for a thrilling season opener. With Masia and Bayliss leading the charge, and a host of talented riders eager to make their mark, the 2026 FIM Supersport World Championship promises to be a season filled with drama and excitement. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from the opening race this Friday!

What are your predictions for the upcoming season? Do you think Masia can maintain his dominance, or will Bayliss steal the show on his home turf? Share your thoughts and join the discussion!