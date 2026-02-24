Maryland Football Transfer Portal: Key Players Returning & Departing (2026)

The University of Maryland's football program has been buzzing with activity as the transfer portal looms. In a series of announcements, the Terrapins received a mix of good and potentially concerning news regarding their key players.

A Trio of Returning Terps

First, the good news: three vital players have committed to returning to College Park for the upcoming season. Linebacker Trey Reddick, a 6-foot-2, 218-pound sophomore, is among them. Reddick, a native of Virginia, demonstrated his talent last season, ranking fifth on the team in tackles. He also contributed two sacks and shared the fifth position in TFLs with a teammate.

Defensive backs Jamare Glasker and Messiah Delhomme will also be back, solidifying Maryland's defensive unit. Glasker, a junior transfer from Wake Forest, showcased his skills with four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against UCLA. Delhomme, a former four-star safety recruit, made his presence felt as a freshman with 39 tackles and an interception, along with some game-changing special teams plays.

And this is where it gets interesting: Mike Locksley's freshman class remains intact. Quarterback Malik Washington, along with highly touted edge players Zahir Mathis and Sidney Stewart, have all decided to stay, ensuring the team's future remains bright.

A Key Departure Raises Questions

But here's where it gets controversial. Dillan Fontus, a defensive lineman and team captain, has decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Fontus, a 6-foot-6, 292-pound junior, was a standout player and leader both on and off the field. He was the inaugural recipient of the prestigious Big Ten's Jackie Robinson Community & Impact Award, recognizing his exceptional community service and embodying Robinson's values.

Fontus' departure leaves a significant void in Maryland's defense, especially considering his leadership role. But the question remains: why did he choose to leave? Was it a personal decision, or could there be underlying issues within the program? Only time will tell how this move affects the team's dynamics.

As Maryland football fans eagerly await the portal's opening, the excitement of returning players is slightly overshadowed by the uncertainty surrounding Fontus' departure. What do you think about this development? Is it a cause for concern, or simply a natural part of the college football landscape?