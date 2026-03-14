Former Lioness Mary Earps has expressed regret for the hurt her autobiography caused, acknowledging that her book's release led to a situation that spiraled out of control. In an exclusive interview with ITV News Central, she emphasized her willingness to take accountability and apologize for any pain inflicted. The book, which highlighted her relationship with England boss Sarina Wiegman and fellow goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sparked a significant reaction. Earps explained that her intention was to share her experiences, but the way some aspects were expressed and the decisions made around the book's release caused unintended harm. She described the experience as her first encounter with cancel culture, a challenging and eye-opening journey. Despite the controversy, Earps remains committed to her role as a role model, learning and growing from the situation. She has since retired from international football, focusing on her club career with Paris Saint-Germain. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who was named the best goalkeeper in the world for the second year running, reflects on the emotional state during the book's writing and the impact it had on her life. She invites readers to understand her perspective and encourages open discussions, highlighting the importance of authenticity and accountability in public figures.
Mary Earps Apologizes: Reflecting on Her Book's Impact and Lessons Learned (2026)
References
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czx1zq0xj00o
- https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/mar/04/starving-seabirds-stranded-biggest-wreck-decade-puffins-guillemots-razorbills-terns-aoe
- https://www.itv.com/news/central/2026-02-25/mary-earps-im-sorry-for-the-hurt-my-book-caused
- https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/05/punch-the-monkey-outgrowing-ikea-plushie-djungelskog
- https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/mar/02/crocodile-captured-newcastle-creek-australia
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0mg49y97ndo
Top Articles
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Is the Greek Freak Leaving the Bucks? Latest NBA News
Trump's Shocking Accusation Against Ilhan Omar After Town Hall Attack
SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk's Birthday and Planetary Alignment Strategy
Latest Posts
Deutsche Bank Raids: Money Laundering Probe and Links to Russian Billionaire
Billionaires React to Minnesota Shootings: Springsteen's New Song, Gates' Outrage, Dalio's Warning
Recommended Articles
- UK 07 Rider Anurag Dobhal: Health Update, Hospitalisation & What It Means for Fans
- F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Highlights | Russell Wins After Epic Battle with Hamilton
- England's Six Nations Struggles: Former Wales Star Points to Training Fatigue
- The Irish Sauna Revolution: Unwinding in Nature's Embrace
- Downtown Radio at 50: The Story of Northern Ireland's Iconic Station
- Marcus Bontempelli's INCREDIBLE Performance: Bulldogs vs Giants AFL Analysis
- England's Six Nations Struggles: Former Wales Star Points to Training Fatigue
- Jewish Community Unites After Synagogue Attack: A Story of Resilience and Solidarity
- How to Fix WordPress Error 503: Access Limited by Wordfence (Step-by-Step Guide)
- Marcus Bontempelli's INCREDIBLE Performance: Bulldogs vs Giants AFL Analysis
- Tigers Dominate Cowboys in "Benjball" Opener, But Injury Fears Loom!
- Indian Wells Controversy: Should Players Call for Instant Video Reviews?
- NRL Round 2 Highlights: Tigers' Triumph, Dragons vs Storm, and Panthers-Sharks Showdown
- Courtfield Cup: Amateur Horse Race at King Henry V's Childhood Estate
- NRL Round 2 Highlights: Tigers' Triumph, Dragons vs Storm, and Panthers-Sharks Showdown
- Natural Gas Price Forecast 2026: Key Resistance Ahead & Downside Risk
- BCCI Awards 2025: Dravid, Binny, Raj Honored | Gill, Mandhana Win Top International Cricketer Awards
- NRL Round 2 Highlights: Tigers' Triumph, Dragons vs Storm, and Panthers-Sharks Showdown
- The Dual Signage Debate at Queen's University Belfast: A Campus Divide
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Liam Rosenior Defends Chelsea Tactics After Malo Gusto's Criticism | Chelsea vs PSG Analysis
- Shamrock Style: Unveiling Rory Townsend's Custom Rose Shave FFX Bike
- Cricket Controversy: Salman Ali Agha's Run-Out and Heated Exchange with Mehidy Hasan Miraz
- Friends Star, 55, Hasn’t Aged a Day Since Playing Ross’ Girlfriend - Do You Recognise Her?
- Why Northern Ireland's Service Exports Are Outpacing Goods: A Deep Dive into the Irish Market Boom
- US Embassy in Baghdad Attacked: Missile Strikes Helipad
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Tigers Dominate Cowboys in "Benjball" Opener, But Injury Fears Loom!
- Keir Starmer's Bold Move: Standing Up to Trump and Iran
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- Friends Star, 55, Hasn’t Aged a Day Since Playing Ross’ Girlfriend - Do You Recognise Her?
- F1's Shocking Calendar Shake-Up: 5 Major Consequences of Race Cancellations!
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- Why Northern Ireland's Service Exports Are Outpacing Goods: A Deep Dive into the Irish Market Boom
- Sportscraft's Massive Sale: Unbelievable Price Drops!
- Sportscraft Sale at David Jones! Huge Savings on Fashion!
- Kershaw Out, Hoffman In: US World Baseball Classic Semifinals Shake-Up Explained
- Keir Starmer's Iran Stance: A Bold Move or a Mistake?
- Marcus Bontempelli's INCREDIBLE Performance: Bulldogs vs Giants AFL Analysis
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- Wrexham's Play-Off Push: Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Witness Historic Win
- Massive Power Outages in Hawaii: Over 139,000 Customers Affected by Kona Low Storm
- Why Northern Ireland's Service Exports Are Outpacing Goods: A Deep Dive into the Irish Market Boom
- Shamrock Style: Unveiling Rory Townsend's Custom Rose Shave FFX Bike
- Downtown Radio at 50: The Story of Northern Ireland's Iconic Station
- Marcus Bontempelli's INCREDIBLE Performance: Bulldogs vs Giants AFL Analysis
- The Dual Signage Debate at Queen's University Belfast: A Campus Divide
- The Dual Signage Debate at Queen's University Belfast: A Campus Divide
- Ireland U20s vs Scotland U20s: Triple Crown on the Line! | Six Nations 2024
- BCCI Honors Legends: Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj, and Roger Binny Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards
- Iranians' Shifting Views on US-Israel War: From Hope to Despair
- Measles Outbreak Alert: Utah Aquarium, Pediatric Care Facility, and More Exposure Sites Revealed
- Massive Power Outages in Hawaii: Over 139,000 Customers Affected by Kona Low Storm
- NRL Round 2 Highlights: Tigers' Triumph, Dragons vs Storm, and Panthers-Sharks Showdown
- England's Six Nations Struggles: Former Wales Star Points to Training Fatigue
- New Mexico's Run for the Gold: A Fun Approach to Fighting Childhood Obesity
- Friends Star, 55, Hasn’t Aged a Day Since Playing Ross’ Girlfriend - Do You Recognise Her?
- Queen Elizabeth II and Her Corgis: Heartwarming Moments & Royal Love
- Downtown Radio at 50: The Story of Northern Ireland's Iconic Station
- Rachel's Dating Strategy: The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Her Game Plan
- England's Six Nations Struggles: Former Wales Star Points to Training Fatigue
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Keir Starmer's Iran Stance: A Bold Move or a Mistake?
- Kent's Largest School Faces Uncertain Future: Redundancies, Trust Takeover Collapse
- Revolutionary Drug Development: Cambridge’s Light-Powered Molecule Modification Breakthrough
- Real Housewives Stars Arrested for Stealing Sparkling Water & Groceries! | Full Story
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- Clippers Snap Bulls Streak | Kawhi Leonard Ties Franchise Record | NBA Highlights (Mar 13, 2026)
- Clippers Snap Bulls Streak | Kawhi Leonard Ties Franchise Record | NBA Highlights (Mar 13, 2026)
- NRL Round 2 Highlights: Tigers' Triumph, Dragons vs Storm, and Panthers-Sharks Showdown
- Why Northern Ireland's Service Exports Are Outpacing Goods: A Deep Dive into the Irish Market Boom
- Crufts Winner Under Fire: Should Lee Cox Be Stripped of His Title After Animal Cruelty Conviction?
- Massive Power Outages in Hawaii: Over 139,000 Customers Affected by Kona Low Storm
- Queen Elizabeth II and Her Corgis: Heartwarming Moments & Royal Love
- Courtfield Cup: Amateur Horse Race at King Henry V's Childhood Estate
- Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Decider: Batters Under Pressure! Can Sadaqat & Rizwan Deliver Again?
- England's Six Nations Struggles: Former Wales Star Points to Training Fatigue
- NI Services Exports: Why They're Booming in the Republic of Ireland
- March 14, 2026 Horoscope: Your Daily Cosmic Forecast!
- The Dual Signage Debate at Queen's University Belfast: A Campus Divide
- Kopitar's Historic Night: Kings Star Nears Dionne's Record in Win Over Islanders
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor with Four Simple Pilates Moves
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Visits Portland After $365M Arena Renovation Funding
- Real Housewives Stars Arrested for Stealing Sparkling Water & Groceries! Full Story
- Marcus Bontempelli's INCREDIBLE Performance: Bulldogs vs Giants AFL Analysis
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor with Four Simple Pilates Moves
- Escalation Trap: How the Iran War Could Grow More Costly and Complex
- NRL Round 2 Highlights: Tigers' Triumph, Dragons vs Storm, and Panthers-Sharks Showdown
- Queen Elizabeth II and Her Corgis: Heartwarming Moments & Royal Love
- The Dual Signage Debate at Queen's University Belfast: A Campus Divide
- Indian Wells Controversy: Should Players Call for Instant Video Reviews?
- China Sprint Disaster: Verstappen's Red Bull Struggles in 2026 F1 Season
- Bitcoin Price Movement: Up or Down in 5 Minutes - Chainlink Data Analysis
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- Massive Power Outages in Hawaii: Over 139,000 Customers Affected by Kona Low Storm
- Natural Gas Price Forecast 2026: Key Resistance Ahead & Downside Risk
- Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor WITHOUT Kegels | 4 Simple Pilates Moves
- Sportscraft Sale at David Jones! Huge Savings on Fashion!
Article information
Author: Terrell Hackett
Last Updated:
Views: 5684
Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Terrell Hackett
Birthday: 1992-03-17
Address: Suite 453 459 Gibson Squares, East Adriane, AK 71925-5692
Phone: +21811810803470
Job: Chief Representative
Hobby: Board games, Rock climbing, Ghost hunting, Origami, Kabaddi, Mushroom hunting, Gaming
Introduction: My name is Terrell Hackett, I am a gleaming, brainy, courageous, helpful, healthy, cooperative, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.