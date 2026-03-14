Mary Earps Apologizes: Reflecting on Her Book's Impact and Lessons Learned (2026)

Former Lioness Mary Earps has expressed regret for the hurt her autobiography caused, acknowledging that her book's release led to a situation that spiraled out of control. In an exclusive interview with ITV News Central, she emphasized her willingness to take accountability and apologize for any pain inflicted. The book, which highlighted her relationship with England boss Sarina Wiegman and fellow goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sparked a significant reaction. Earps explained that her intention was to share her experiences, but the way some aspects were expressed and the decisions made around the book's release caused unintended harm. She described the experience as her first encounter with cancel culture, a challenging and eye-opening journey. Despite the controversy, Earps remains committed to her role as a role model, learning and growing from the situation. She has since retired from international football, focusing on her club career with Paris Saint-Germain. The 32-year-old goalkeeper, who was named the best goalkeeper in the world for the second year running, reflects on the emotional state during the book's writing and the impact it had on her life. She invites readers to understand her perspective and encourages open discussions, highlighting the importance of authenticity and accountability in public figures.