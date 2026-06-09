Marvel Studios Q&A: Black Panther 3, Daredevil, Young Avengers, and More! (2026)

In this insightful Q&A session, Alex Perez offers a captivating glimpse into the future of Marvel Studios, addressing a myriad of fan inquiries. The conversation delves into the intricate details of various projects, from the mystical realms of Black Panther 3 to the street-level adventures of Daredevil: Born Again. One of the standout moments is Perez's exploration of the potential for a 'financial ambassador' role for Jacques 'Jack' Duquesne, a character who could significantly enhance the Champions' capabilities. This idea, Perez suggests, is not only plausible but also aligns with the character's established background. The discussion then shifts to the Young Avengers, where Perez highlights the personal arcs of each member, emphasizing their growth and development. The conversation also touches on Ms. Marvel's post-Secret Wars role, with Perez hinting at a Champions continuation and a surprising twist involving VisionQuest. The Q&A further delves into the Defenders' future, with Perez confirming Jessica Jones' involvement in Daredevil: Born Again and speculating about potential special appearances for Heroes for Hire. The conversation also explores the possibility of a Defenders film adapting the 2023 Gang War comic run, with Perez offering intriguing insights into the characters' roles and the story's direction. In the realm of Doctor Strange, Perez discusses the character's post-Doomsday and Secret Wars trajectory, suggesting an interesting redemption arc. The discussion then turns to the long-awaited Hulk vs. Wolverine confrontation, which remains elusive. This Q&A session is a treasure trove for Marvel enthusiasts, offering a blend of speculation, analysis, and personal insights from Alex Perez, leaving fans eager for more.