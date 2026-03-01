Martin O'Neill's Celtic Revival: Tackling Key Issues & Kasper Schmeichel's Future (2026)

Get ready for a dramatic comeback story—or a potential downfall. Martin O’Neill is back at Celtic, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. With the team languishing in third place, six points behind Hearts and with Rangers breathing down their necks, O’Neill’s return isn’t just a nostalgic reunion—it’s a high-pressure mission to salvage a season on the brink. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a 73-year-old manager, known for his short-term magic, turn things around in a league that’s more competitive than ever? And this is the part most people miss: his success isn’t just about tactics—it’s about reigniting a spark that’s been dimmed by recent failures.

O’Neill’s third stint with Celtic kicks off this Saturday against Dundee United, a fixture that feels like déjà vu. Just last December, Celtic narrowly defeated Dundee FC 1-0, capping off an eight-game interim run that saw O’Neill secure seven wins and leave the team joint-top of the league. Fast forward to now, and the situation is dire. The disastrous 33-day reign of Wilfried Nancy has left Celtic reeling, with Motherwell and Hibs hot on their heels. O’Neill’s return isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about survival.

But will his old-school approach work in today’s fast-paced Premiership? O’Neill himself admits it feels ‘strange’ to be back, yet he’s clear: ‘We have to find a way to win the game.’ His trademark humor hasn’t faded, though. When asked about his iconic tracksuit—rumored to have been auctioned off by former striker John Hartson—O’Neill quipped, ‘I bet they burned it! Maybe they made a few quid off it. I’ll have to check their pockets!’

Tactically, O’Neill faces a dilemma. Nancy’s 3-4-3 system was a disaster, but O’Neill’s most successful teams in his first spell relied on a back three. Will he revert to a back four, or stick with what he knows? ‘I don’t want to complicate things,’ he said, echoing the simplicity of his mentor Brian Clough. ‘Tiny adjustments, not five or six instructions. Players can’t cope with that—I know I couldn’t.’

One player who could benefit from O’Neill’s return is Liam Scales, a standout performer earlier in the season who fell out of favor under Nancy. ‘He was brilliant for us,’ O’Neill noted. ‘There’s a fair chance he’ll be back in.’ But what about Kasper Schmeichel? The 39-year-old goalkeeper has faced criticism from fans, but O’Neill is standing by him—for now. ‘Kasper’s got experience,’ he said. ‘He made big saves for us. But everyone has to prove themselves, including me.’

Is O’Neill right to back Schmeichel, or is it time for a change? And what about the bigger picture? Celtic fans are desperate for a return to the glory days, but with the transfer window closed, O’Neill’s hands are tied. For now, beating Dundee United is all that matters. But with little margin for error, one thing is clear: this isn’t just another season—it’s a defining moment for O’Neill and Celtic.

