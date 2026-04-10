Martin Lewis: How to Claim £13,830 Marriage Tax Allowance Before April 5th! (2026)

Are you and your partner missing out on a significant tax break? According to personal finance expert Martin Lewis, there's a simple step you can take to secure an extra £13,830 in personal tax allowance. But here's where it gets controversial...

Lewis highlights a scheme that provides a substantial tax reduction for married couples, but only if one partner is not in employment. The catch? It's a race against time, as the deadline for claiming this benefit is fast approaching.

The scheme effectively offers a £1,260 tax reduction for married couples, provided one of you is aged under 90 (born after April 5, 1936). Approximately 2.1 million eligible people are missing out on this money, and those who haven't applied yet could receive a single payment of £1,260 by backdating their claim for the previous four years plus the current year.

The arrangement allows one partner who is not a taxpayer to transfer the unused portion of their personal allowance to their spouse. Lewis explains: "Imagine we have a couple here. The crucial part of this. One of you needs to be a non-taxpayer, so you are not earning your full personal allowance you can earn before you start paying tax on it."

Anyone not liable for income tax qualifies as a non-taxpayer for this relief. The receiving partner must not pay more than the basic 20% tax rate. Lewis clarifies: "Clearly you have to be married or civil partners. Then what happens is this, each of you have your £12,570 personal allowance. That's the amount you can earn that you don't pay tax on each year."

"So the non-taxpayer can apply to Gov.uk to move 10% of their tax-free allowance across to the basic rate taxpayer," he explains. "This means the non-taxpayer now has an allowance of £11,310, whilst the taxpayer has a combined allowance of £13,830."

Lewis warns of a rapidly approaching deadline, as it applies to a specific tax year - with this one ending on April 5. Those who haven't been claiming the break could receive a substantial lump sum. "The tax year ends on the 5th of April, you can claim back up to 4 tax years as long as you are eligible, which means a total gain of £1,258," he says. "The marriage tax allowance is absolutely crucial to do."

Lewis urges people to put the date of March 1 in their diary. "So this is what you need to do. Either put in your diary now to do this on the 1st of March. There are 2.1 million eligible couples who are not claiming this, who should be claiming this and could gain. So do it on the 1st of March, or if you're the type of person, and some people are who go, if I don't do it now I'll never do it, then you can go onto gov.uk you can download a form online and then you can post that in."

But here's the catch: Lewis found out that the application process has just been taken down. "Terrible timing, but hey, these things happen," he says. Will this impact your ability to claim the tax break? Only time will tell. So, are you and your partner eligible for this tax break? And if so, will you be taking advantage of it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!