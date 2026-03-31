Marshals Episode 3: What Time Is It On? How To Watch Live! (Yellowstone Spin-off) (2026)

Get ready for an exciting night of television as we dive into the world of 'Marshals,' the highly anticipated spin-off of the beloved series 'Yellowstone.' With its gripping storyline and an impressive cast, 'Marshals' has already captured the attention of fans and critics alike. In this article, we'll explore the details of the upcoming episode, the cast, and the various ways you can tune in to this thrilling show.

The Storyline Unveiled

'Marshals' Episode 3, titled 'Road to Nowhere,' promises an action-packed narrative. The official synopsis teases a violent standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking, leading the U.S. Marshals on a manhunt to find the shooters. This episode is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, continuing the show's momentum.

Catching Up with the Cast

The cast of 'Marshals' is a mix of familiar faces from the original series and exciting new additions. Leading the pack is Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, joined by Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner, and Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz. These talented actors bring their unique skills to the show, creating a dynamic and engaging ensemble.

When and Where to Watch

'Marshals' Episode 3 will air on CBS on Sunday, March 15, from 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM ET/PT. If you're a cable subscriber, you can tune in live on CBS or stream it on CBS.com using your cable login. For those without cable, there are several streaming options available, including fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, and YouTube TV, offering access to CBS without a cable subscription.

Additionally, 'Marshals' will be available for streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers of both the Essential and Premium plans. The Essential plan, which includes ads, costs $8.99 per month, while the Premium plan, offering an ad-free experience with Showtime titles and live CBS, is priced at $13.99 per month.

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A Spin-Off's Success

The success of 'Marshals' is a testament to the power of spin-offs in the television industry. With its renewal for Season 2, the show has proven its ability to captivate audiences and build upon the rich world of 'Yellowstone.' This continuation allows fans to delve deeper into the lives of their favorite characters and explore new storylines.

The Impact of Spin-Offs

Spin-offs like 'Marshals' offer a unique opportunity for creators to expand upon existing narratives and introduce new characters and perspectives. They provide a fresh take on established worlds, allowing for creative exploration and the development of complex storylines. In the case of 'Marshals,' the show delves into the world of U.S. Marshals, offering a different perspective on the Dutton family and the challenges they face.

A Personal Take

As an avid fan of 'Yellowstone,' I'm thrilled to see the world of the Dutton family expanded in 'Marshals.' The show's ability to maintain the original series' quality while introducing new elements is impressive. The cast's talent and the intriguing storyline make 'Marshals' a must-watch for fans of the genre. I'm particularly excited to see how the show explores the aftermath of the core character's death and how it influences the narrative moving forward.

Conclusion

'Marshals' Episode 3 is set to deliver an intense and captivating experience, continuing the show's strong start. With its impressive cast and intriguing storyline, 'Marshals' is a spin-off that promises to deliver on the high expectations set by its predecessor. So, mark your calendars, and get ready for an action-packed Sunday night with 'Marshals'!