Marshall University Cuts Women's Swimming & Diving Program (2026)

Marshall University has made a controversial decision to cut its women's swimming and diving program at the end of the 2025-26 season, citing 'financial reasons' as the primary factor. This news comes as a shock to the team members, who were informed by Athletic Director Gerald Harrison. The decision has sparked debates and raised questions about the future of women's sports at the university.

Marshall University, located in Huntington, West Virginia, is an NCAA Division I mid-major school and a member of the Sun Belt Conference. Interestingly, the school does not sponsor a men's swim and dive program, which has led to some speculation about the reasons behind this decision. The women's team had been performing exceptionally well, placing second at the Sun Belt Conference Championships in both 2024 and 2025. As a result, they officially joined the American Conference as affiliate members in swimming and diving in July 2025.

Prior to this, Marshall competed in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships, where they placed 6th in 2023. The team is currently preparing for the 2026 American Conference Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, next week. However, the future of the program is now uncertain.

In an email to team members, Harrison explained the decision, stating that it was made after evaluating the long-term requirements for providing the highest-quality student-athlete experience. He emphasized the need for significant ongoing facility, locker room, and infrastructure investments to support health, safety, training, and recruiting at the level the student-athletes deserve. Unfortunately, Marshall cannot commit to the necessary level of investment at this time.

The team is now left with uncertainty and questions about their future. A public meeting with Marshall's governing body will be held on Tuesday, February 17, to discuss the decision, but team members will not be able to attend due to their upcoming conference championship meet. The news of Marshall's program cut comes shortly after the University of Montevallo announced plans to cut both its men's and women's swim and dive teams at the end of the season.

Despite the challenges, the Thundering Herd have had a successful 2025-26 campaign so far, winning six straight dual meets to close the regular season. Their most recent outing was a 215-81 victory over Toledo on January 24, where they honored their two-member senior class, including Mia McBride and Tatum Robinson. Despite having only two seniors, Marshall currently has 28 swimmers and divers on its roster, including 12 freshmen and seven sophomores.

The team has only two recruits scheduled to join them next season, Anna Whitley and Ava Haese. The last NCAA qualifier for Marshall was in the 2016-17 season, when Sirena Rowe Cervantes earned a spot in the 50 free after setting a new Marshall record. This decision has sparked debates and raised questions about the future of women's sports at the university, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the team and its athletes.