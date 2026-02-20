Maro Itoje's Grief: Teammate Jamie George on Supporting the Captain (2026)

A Heartfelt Rally: Maro Itoje's Team Stands United in Grief

A Captain's Loss, A Team's Support

In a moving display of unity and support, England's rugby team has vowed to stand by their grieving captain, Maro Itoje. The news of Itoje's mother's passing has shaken the team, but they are determined to be there for their leader.



A Personal Tragedy, A Team's Response

Club and country teammate Jamie George, who has experienced a similar loss, understands the gravity of the situation. He reveals, "It's horrible news, I've been through it myself." George, a fellow Saracens player and three-time British and Irish Lions tour partner, knows the challenges Itoje faces.



The Captain's Resilience and Team's Solidarity

Despite his grief, Itoje has shown remarkable resilience, continuing to prioritize the team. George commends, "The way he has kept showing up and put the team first is incredible." This dedication is a testament to Itoje's character and the team's unity.



A Plan for the Future, A Focus on the Present

Amidst the grief, George has a plan. He aims to retire in 2027, either at the end of Saracens' season or, if selected, after England's Rugby World Cup campaign. Setting this goal has helped him appreciate every moment with the England team, currently on an impressive 11-match winning streak.



As England gears up for their Six Nations title bid, starting against Wales on February 7th, the team's unity and support for Itoje will be a key factor in their performance.

Will England's solidarity in the face of grief inspire them to victory, or will it be a distraction? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Maro Itoje has a strong support system as he navigates this difficult time.

