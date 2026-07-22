Maro Itoje, the England rugby captain, has come to the defense of his head coach, Steve Borthwick, amidst a tumultuous Six Nations campaign. Itoje's stance is a stark contrast to the RFU's cautious approach, as the union embarks on a comprehensive review of England's worst-ever Six Nations performance.

Itoje's unwavering support for Borthwick is a testament to his belief in the coach's abilities. He argues that the players, not Borthwick, bear the brunt of the blame for England's poor results. This perspective is particularly intriguing given the recent criticism Borthwick faced for his team's limited game plan, which ultimately led to a last-gasp defeat by France.

In a revealing interview, Itoje highlighted the team's shortcomings, such as spending too much time with a player in the sin-bin and a lack of execution. He also pointed out the team's inability to convert opportunities into points, a stark contrast to their dominant performance in 2025, where they secured 12 straight Test wins. Itoje's analysis underscores the importance of maintaining a balanced approach, emphasizing the need for both discipline and creativity.

The RFU's review, conducted by an anonymous panel, including sporting figures outside rugby union, aims to provide direct and frank feedback. Despite the scrutiny, Sweeney asserts that there is no predetermined outcome, indicating a fair and unbiased evaluation process. This review is a crucial step in assessing Borthwick's tenure and the team's overall performance.

As England prepares for a challenging fixture schedule in July, including matches against South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina, the outcome of the RFU's review will significantly influence Borthwick's future. The loss of senior analyst Joe Lewis to the Springboks adds another layer of complexity to the situation, raising questions about the team's strategic depth.

Itoje's perspective offers a refreshing take on the situation, emphasizing the players' role in the team's success. His faith in Borthwick's leadership and his belief in the team's potential to excel when playing their natural game are encouraging signs for the future of English rugby. As the review unfolds, the rugby world awaits the outcome, hoping for a resurgence in England's performance.