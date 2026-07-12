Marlon Wayans Reveals Melissa Joan Hart Was Supposed To Play Anna Faris’ Role In ‘Scary Movie’ (2026)

In a recent interview, actor and producer Marlon Wayans revealed a surprising twist in the casting of the iconic film series Scary Movie. He shared that the role of Anna Faris' character, Cindy, was originally intended for another actress, none other than Melissa Joan Hart. This revelation adds an intriguing layer to the franchise's history, especially considering the impact of Hart's involvement on the film's success.

What makes this story particularly fascinating is the behind-the-scenes dynamics at play. Marlon Wayans, along with his brother Shawn, discussed the casting process with Anna Faris. When asked about celebrities who desperately wanted a part in the film, Marlon revealed Hart's interest. He explained that it was their older brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, who directed the first Scary Movie and played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise, who advocated for Faris' casting. Keenen's intuition proved correct, as Faris' performance as Cindy became a cornerstone of the series.

The Wayans brothers' humor and insight into the industry are evident in their response to the situation. Marlon jokingly referred to it as 'white on white crime,' alluding to the irony of one white actress taking the role intended for another. This lighthearted comment highlights the brothers' ability to find humor in unexpected circumstances.

The success of Scary Movie 6, which grossed $56 million at the box office, further emphasizes the franchise's enduring appeal. The film's ability to spoof recent horror hits like Sinners, The Substance, and Jordan Peele's Nope and Get Out showcases its relevance and ability to stay fresh. The return of the original cast, including Faris, Regina Hall, Lochlyn Monroe, Dave Sheridan, and Jon Abrahams, is a testament to the series' enduring popularity.

This revelation not only adds an interesting anecdote to the history of Scary Movie but also prompts reflection on the casting process and the impact of individual choices in the film industry. It's a reminder that behind every successful film is a complex web of decisions and influences, often with unexpected twists and turns.