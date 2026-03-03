Marlins Re-Sign Jesus Tinoco: Comeback Trail & Potential for 2027! (2026)

Breaking News: The Miami Marlins are taking a calculated gamble, re-signing pitcher Jesus Tinoco to a minor league contract, despite his recent surgery. This move sparks a wave of questions about the team's strategy and Tinoco's future.

According to his MLB.com profile, Tinoco, a right-handed pitcher, is back in the Marlins' fold after becoming a free agent in early November.

Here's the intriguing part: the contract's duration is a mystery. Considering Tinoco's flexor surgery last September, which will likely keep him off the mound in 2026, the Marlins might have a longer-term plan. Could they be offering a two-year deal, hoping for Tinoco's recovery and availability in 2027? This approach would allow him to rehab in a familiar setting during the 2026 season.

This marks Tinoco's third stint with the Marlins in his 14-year professional career. He's had six seasons in the majors, pitching for the Marlins, Cubs, Rangers, and Rockies between 2019 and 2025, and also spent the 2023 season in Japan with the Seibu Lions. He first joined the Marlins in August 2020 after a trade from Colorado and was later claimed off waivers from the Cubs in July 2024.

Tinoco has pitched 51 of his 126 2/3 career Major League innings for the Marlins, boasting a solid 3.00 ERA during his time with the team. His performance was particularly strong before a 5.12 ERA over 19 1/3 innings last year, likely impacted by a back injury and a forearm strain that sidelined him in June.

Overall, Tinoco's big league career stats include a 3.98 ERA, a 19.7% strikeout rate, and an 11.3% walk rate. His 2024 season showed promise, with a 3.32 ERA, a 25.9% strikeout rate, and a 7.4% walk rate in 40 2/3 innings, despite playing for three different teams. The improvement in his walk rate is particularly noteworthy, as control has been an issue for him in the past.

Tinoco primarily uses his slider and sinker, rarely relying on his four-seam fastball, which clocks in the mid-90s. But here's where it gets controversial: How will his pitching repertoire evolve when he returns in his age-32 season, considering he'll turn 31 this coming April?

What do you think about the Marlins' decision? Do you believe Tinoco can regain his form? Share your thoughts in the comments!